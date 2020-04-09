By Brianna Morton |

Bradley Cooper is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood at the moment, especially since his split from Irina Shayk last year. That makes him a prime target for tabloids, where he’s often paired with A-list actresses. It’s become such a common occurrence, Gossip Cop has taken note and compiled a list of the most outlandish rumors we’ve come across.

OK! reported earlier this year that friends of Katie Holmes believed that the new mystery man she’d begun dating was none other than Bradley Cooper. The outlet claimed that Holmes had recently been set up with a famous hot stud. Though leading men like Chris Evans and Brad Pitt were good guesses, some of Holmes’ supposed friends told the magazine they were betting on Cooper because “he’s single, he’s a devoted dad and he lives in New York” and “everyone thinks they’d be perfect together.”

The entire article was based on anonymous “insiders” giving their two-cents, but Gossip Cop isn’t in the business of believing in hearsay. Instead, we reached out directly to Holmes’ rep, who confirmed that the actress isn’t dating Bradley Cooper or any other A-list hunk. It seems as if the outlet simply threw Cooper and Holmes together because they’re both single and living in New York.

Since the two broke up back in 2019, tabloids have come up with every conceivable rumor about Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper’s relationship. Star claimed last month that Shayk had a change of heart and wanted to take Cooper back. “Irina was very much in love with Bradley,” a so-called “source” told the outlet, but “their relationship stalled after the birth of [their daughter] Lea.” Besides the complication of becoming first-time parents, the former couples’ careers “often took them to opposite ends of the earth.”

Still, Shayk was up for giving it another go. Cooper, however, was less convinced. “Bradley says it took a long time to walk away,” claimed a supposed “pal” of the actor, “so while he still has feelings for Irina, he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to move backward with his life.” None of this is true.

Gossip Cop did a little digging, which appears to be way more research than Star performed, and found that Shayk had previously spoken with British Vogue about where her relationship stood with Cooper. Though the model said she and Cooper were on good terms, she also admitted that “two great people don’t have to make a good couple.” She said that she was grateful for the time they had together, but also said of herself, “If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know?” That’s a pretty firm stance. We also checked in with a source close to the situation, who told us the story was made up.

An odd double-rumor also popped up about Bradley Cooper’s love life. Both Heat and OK! reported that Cooper had either asked friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to help him find love or that Lively and Reynolds were “playing cupid” for him of their own accord. Either way, both publications claim Cooper found himself in a bit of a slump following his split with Shayk, so he was trusting his two famous friends to find him a new lady love. This rumor was easily proven to be false.

In both articles, Gossip Cop noted that Cooper had been filming Nightmare Alley in both Toronto and Buffalo. When he wasn’t filming on location, he was busy spending time with his young daughter in New York City. Besides, by the time the articles were published, most people were practicing social distancing due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus. That doesn’t make dating terribly easy. To confirm our suspicions, we also reached out to a source close to the situation, who told us the story was made up. Lively and Reynolds are not playing matchmaker or cupid for Cooper.

Strangely enough, the tabloids spent most of last year swearing that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were dating after they co-starred in the hit drama A Star Is Born. Rumors about the two dating, breaking up, and moving in together were so numerous, Gossip Cop compiled them in an article of their own. Sometimes these tabloids can be so…shallow.