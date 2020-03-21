Has Bradley Cooper Lost All Of His Friends?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Has Bradley Cooper become so “shallow” that he’s alienated all his friends? One tabloid made that absurd claim one year ago today, but Gossip Cop debunked it. The story remains obviously false 12 months later.

On March 21, 2019, Gossip Cop busted Star for falsely claiming Cooper was losing friends due to being too self-absorbed after the smash success of his movie A Star Is Born. A supposed “source” close to the actor told the tabloid that some of his celebrity friends including Jennifer Garner and Christian Bale had “turned their backs” on him. “A lot of his longtime supporters have up and vanished, and he counted on them being a lot more vocal about the movie,” the insider continues, adding that these pals have just become “sick of their superficial friend.”

The story was very clearly fiction. Cooper had been recently spotted spending plenty of time with celebrity friends like Jennifer Garner and Freddie Prinze Jr. A source close to Cooper also assured Gossip Cop when we reached out that the actor has no shortage of friends. The tabloid was obviously just trying to make a not-particularly-clever pun on “Shallow,” Cooper’s A Star Is Born duet with Lady Gaga.

The passing year has further proved how ludicrous this claim was. Cooper appears to maintain meaningful relationships with many Hollywood stars. In November, TMZ spotted him hanging out with his A Star Is Born co-star, Dave Chappelle. And earlier this month, E! News reported that Cooper and his ex-partner Irina Shayk still share a “strong bond” as they work together on co-parenting their daughter. “They communicate a lot and are good friends,” a source told the outlet.

In January, he presented Brad Pitt with the award for Best Supporting Actor for One Upon a Time in Hollywood at the National Board of Review awards. Upon accepting the award, Pitt said, “I got sober because of this guy,” adding, “I love you and I thank you.” “Shallow” is clearly not a word that applies to Cooper. Besides, did Star somehow forget about Cooper’s friendship with Lady Gaga, a subject that every single tabloid covered to death throughout 2019? At what point in that narrative did Gaga turn her back on Cooper for being too superficial?

Despite Cooper’s frequent public declarations against the paparazzi, tabloids are constantly inventing ridiculous rumors about him. Gossip Cop has debunked dozens of stories about the star, such as his many supposed secret romances, including rumors about himself and Angelina Jolie and the tired, silly, entirely fictional saga of Cooper and Lady Gaga dating and breaking up.