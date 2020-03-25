Is Bradley Cooper Featured On Lady Gaga’s New Album?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Bradley Cooper is, sadly, not featured on Lady Gaga’s new album. A tabloid was pushing that rumor this time last year, but Gossip Cop debunked it. It’s even more obvious now how incorrect that story was.

On March 26, 2019, Gossip Cop debunked a story from Heat claiming Cooper would be reuniting with his A Star Is Born leading lady for a new single. A supposed insider told the tabloid that Gaga and Cooper “will do a duet for charity which is intended to raise millions for mental health provisions in schools.” As tabloid rumors go, that one actually sounds pretty nice – so Heat made sure to throw in a bit of unpleasantness by alleging that Irina Shayk, Cooper’s then-girlfriend, was jealous over the potential reunion. The insider contended that Shayk was fed up with all the romance rumors between Cooper and Gaga, “especially because people are labeling her a doormat. She just wants Gaga out of her life.”

Of course, what the tabloid didn’t mention was that most of those Cooper/Gaga rumors were being perpetuated by publications just as unreliable as Heat. Like those stories, this one was also clearly bogus. Gossip Cop checked in with Gaga’s rep, who assured us the claim was totally false. As was the theory that Shayk would be jealous of Cooper and Gaga: Shayk gave a standing ovation to the duo after their romantic performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars, and gave Gaga a hug after she won Best Original Song. This story was obvious nonsense.

And, as with many phony tabloid stories, time has only further proven its absurdity. Shayk and Cooper did eventually end their relationship later that year, but not because of Gaga. Shayk explained in an interview with British Vogue that the pair just didn’t work out, saying, “two great people don’t have to make a good couple.” Furthermore, no charity single duet has been announced. The pop star released “Stupid Love” last month as the lead single for her upcoming album Chromatica, though the album’s April 10 release date has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Being as close as we are to the album’s intended release, it seems unlikely that we would have heard absolutely nothing about a charity single with Cooper at this point.

Due to the popularity of Gaga and Cooper’s performances together, a lot of tabloids have speculated, incorrectly, that the two stars might team up together again. Gossip Cop has debunked a lot of stories about Gaga and Cooper reuniting for more movies together, with rumors flying that she would join in on some of his announced projects like Nightmare Alley and his Leonard Bernstein biopic. As much as we loved the duo in A Star Is Born, it doesn’t look like they’ll be working together again in the near future.