Did Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga Move In Together?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga did not move in together last year, despite what a tabloid claimed one year ago today. They didn’t move in together because they weren’t dating, nor had they ever dated. The passing year has only further proved how ridiculous the Cooper/Gaga romance theory is.

In yet another variation on the same tired theme, OK! Australia claimed on March 12, 2019, that Gaga and Cooper were looking for a house together after the singer put her Malibu home up for sale. According to an unnamed “insider,” Gaga had ended her relationship with Christian Carino for Cooper and he was getting ready to do the same with his then-girlfriend Irina Shayk. This source claimed the secret couple’s friends “aren’t surprised they’re discretely looking for a home together.” Shayk was allegedly focusing her time on their daughter while the A Star Is Born co-stars “[dove] into the next phase of their relationship.”

The tabloid’s premise was obviously incorrect: Shayk and Cooper were still in a relationship at the time, and although they split shortly later, he certainly didn’t leave her for Gaga. Gossip Cop also exclusively confirmed with Gaga’s spokesperson that the story was untrue.

Even though the tabloids stubbornly refuse to give up this rumor, time has only further proven it to be false. Cooper and Shayk did split in June, but the reason had nothing to do with his co-star. Entertainment Tonight, a much more reliable celebrity news outlet than OK!, reported that Cooper and Shayk’s amicable split was a long time coming. A source speaking to the outlet cited the actor’s busy work schedule as one reason behind the breakup: “once they realized it was the baby holding them together, it was time to call it quits.”

Furthermore, at no time in the passing months have Cooper and Gaga had any kind of romantic or sexual relationship. The pop star even addressed the rumors that their romantic Oscars performance was more than just an act in a November interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I think the press is very silly,” she told Winfrey. “Of course we wanted people to believe we were in love… we mapped the whole thing out – it was orchestrated as a performance.”

If only OK! and the other supermarket tabloids would take these words to heart. Unfortunately, Gossip Cop has had to keep debunking rumors about Gaga and Cooper dating and then breaking up as time passes. As recently as last month, the National Enquirer found a way to force the two together again by claiming that Gaga had “moved on” from Cooper with her new boyfriend, Michael Polansky. Every one of these related stories, of course, are complete nonsense.