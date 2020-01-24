Truth About Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga Dating And Breaking Up

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga never dated, but nearly every tabloid spent much of 2019 making up a romance between the A Star Is Born co-stars. It only makes sense the same publications would invent some breakup stories after everyone figured out the dating rumors were bogus. Here are just a few times Gossip Cop busted the tabloids for false reports about Cooper and Gaga ending their imaginary romance.

In August, Gaga briefly dated soundman Dan Horton. Woman’s Day took the opportunity to jump in and claim Gaga had ‘moved on’ from Cooper. Of course, she hadn’t, but that didn’t stop the outlet from alleging she was “working elsewhere on a new romance.” Gossip Cop pointed out that the same publication had been busted multiple times by us for phony reports surrounding Gaga and Cooper and this was just the latest example.

In November, Life & Style purported that Gaga was in tears after her romance with Cooper fizzled out. The magazine quoted a so-called source as saying, “Everyone’s talking about how he basically strung Gaga along. The emotional roller coaster caused a lot of tears.” The article also claimed they started dating after ending their relationships with their previous partners last year. Gossip Cop debunked this one by highlighting a statement the “Bad Romance” singer told Oprah Winfrey in an interview: “We made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love.” She then called the romance rumors “silly.”

By December, Woman’s Day had a new angle. This time it claimed Leonardo DiCaprio was “swooping” in on Gaga after Cooper supposedly dumped her. In one of the more absurd stories of the year, the tabloid said DiCaprio went on a secret date with Gaga at a charity event. In order to make this bogus relationship work, the tabloid had to break up DiCaprio from his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. Of course they’re still dating, but Cooper and Gaga never were, nor did DiCaprio swoop in.

Finally, In Touch alleged Gaga had moved on with a “mystery man” because Cooper wouldn’t commit. Sound familiar? Barely a week into 2020 and the tabloid was already recycling previously debunked rumors. The story came after Gaga was spotted making out with a mystery man in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. Whenever solid proof emerged dispelling the ongoing narrative of Cooper and Gaga dating, the tabloids are quick to invent a reason why. Gossip Cop has been told many times by reps for both Cooper and Gaga that the co-stars were never a couple. They never dated, and they never broke up. Any publication claiming either is mistaken or lying.