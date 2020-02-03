Bradley Cooper, Katie Holmes Secretly Dating?

EXCLUSIVE

By Andrew Shuster |

Have Bradley Cooper and Katie Holmes been secretly dating for months? That’s the bogus story in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can confirm it isn’t true.

“Katie & Bradley: Undercover Lovers” reads a headline in the latest issue of NW. According to the outlet, the two stars developed a romance after crossing paths in New York City. “They live only a few blocks from one another and bumped into each other in their local coffee shop one day,” an anonymous source tells the magazine. “They got talking, as mutually famous people do. Katie later told a few friends he’d asked for her number, but didn’t expect anything to come of it.”

The tabloid goes on to say that Cooper called Holmes a few days later and “in the three months since, romance has blossomed.” The unknown insider adds, “No one bothers them or even seems to recognize them – they go super low-key. That’s how they both like it. In Manhattan, it’s easy to fly under the radar when you want to.” It’s easier than it is in Los Angeles perhaps, but if Cooper and Holmes were hanging out together in Manhattan for three months – it’s nearly impossible they wouldn’t have been spotted. In fact, both stars are frequently photographed on outings in New York with their daughters. They haven’t been seen together.

“The fact that they both have daughters is one of the things they bonded over,” adds the seemingly phony tipster. “Bradley actually met [Holmes’ daughter] Suri already, but so far Katie’s only introducing him as a friend. She doesn’t want to rush this – but she’s admitted she finds Bradley ridiculously attractive.”

The unidentified “source” then pretends to know how Cooper and Holmes’ exes will feel when they find out the two are dating. “Lady Gaga and Irina [Shayk] will be shocked. Gaga expected Bradley to shack up with her when he dumped Irina.” Of course, this statement is just more fiction as Cooper and Gaga have never been romantically involved. The same “insider” somehow knows how Jamie Foxx is going to react, saying he’ll be upset because he recently “decided he wants [Holmes] back.”

The tabloid’s article is based on the word of an untraceable “source,” but Gossip Cop reach out to Holmes’ spokesperson, who assures us she’s not dating Cooper. The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, tells us in no uncertain terms, “They don’t know each other.” It should be noted, the outlet features a photo of the actor kissing a woman identified as Holmes. It’s actually a picture of Cooper and Shayk sharing a kiss in New Jersey back in 2015.

NW concocts a lot of fiction about both stars, so it’s not too surprising they’re being linked. Back in November, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Gaga was pregnant with Cooper’s baby. That story was clearly ridiculous. That same month, the outlet said Holmes was pregnant and the baby belonged to either Foxx or Justin Theroux, another New York-based actor she’s never dated. The actress isn’t expecting anyone’s child. The tabloid throws a whole lot of nonsense against the wall, but none of it sticks.