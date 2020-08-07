Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner Getting Flirty At The Beach?

A Flirty Day For Two Singles?

TMZ, a fairly reputable celebrity gossip source, appears to be jumping the gun with its story about Cooper and Garner getting “flirty” on the beach. It’s a speculative piece about the two single celebs and longtime friends sharing a beach day, with dozens of Twitter users either applauding or condemning the pairing. The site has some photographs of Cooper and Garner playing on the beach with Cooper’s daughter. Even though the photograph is of Cooper lying down and Garner assisting with a sandcastle, the caption reads “if you can glean anything from a few snapshots ... sure looks flirty.” Except it doesn’t look flirty.