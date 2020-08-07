Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner Getting Flirty At The Beach?

Are Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper dating? The Alias co-stars were spotted at the beach together, which caused immediate romantic speculation. Gossip Cop has the full story.
TMZ, a fairly reputable celebrity gossip source, appears to be jumping the gun with its story about Cooper and Garner getting “flirty” on the beach. It’s a speculative piece about the two single celebs and longtime friends sharing a beach day, with dozens of Twitter users either applauding or condemning the pairing. The site has some photographs of Cooper and Garner playing on the beach with Cooper’s daughter. Even though the photograph is of Cooper lying down and Garner assisting with a sandcastle, the caption reads “if you can glean anything from a few snapshots ... sure looks flirty.” Except it doesn’t look flirty.
Making sandcastles with a child does not really sound all that romantic to Gossip Cop. Accompanying a 3-year-old to the beach is really something more a friend would do than a brand new romantic interest but to each their own. The beach day seems less of a date and more an outing for friends to relax and hang out, especially since Garner and Cooper have known each other for years now.
Gossip Cop is busting this piece for providing inconclusive evidence as to the flirty nature of the trip. A source close to the situation says the two are just friends. While it seems like that Garner may have recently broken up with longtime boyfriend John Miller, and Cooper remains single, but this was an innocent beach visit. Contrary to some tabloid reports, the two celebrities have remained good friends going back years now.
Garner and Cooper have been targeted as a couple before. We’ve busted blogs in the past for saying they were more than friends, and about a year ago, Woman’s Day ran a story about the two “sneaking around.” These two stories just saw Cooper and Garner as two famous people and opportunistically claimed that they must dating. Gossip Cop busted both of them because Cooper and Garner have never been anything more than friends, and there’s no evidence that has changed.
The National Enquirer has also claimed that these two were dating. In its version, Cooper was relying on Garner more and more after his breakup with Irina Shayk. Cooper’s spokesperson told us on the record at the time that although Cooper was now single, he was not seeking Garner out for romance or emotional support. Similarly, just because Garner is now single and the two had a beach day does not mean they are suddenly dating.
TMZ has simply leaped to a conclusion when no leap needs to be made. Friends from way back, even famous celebrities, can go to the beach without it being a date.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.