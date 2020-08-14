Bradley Cooper, Jen Garner Are Hollywood's 'Hot New Romance' According To Report

The hot new Hollywood romance rumor concerns Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner. The two were recently spotted on the beach together, which has sparked the tabloids. Gossip Cop has looked into the story, and here’s what we’ve found.
Starreports that the Alias co-stars have been friends for a long time, and now the stars have aligned and they happen to be simultaneous single. An insider told the tabloid “the attraction was always there, but they didn’t take the next step because they were always in relationships with other people.” A trip to the beach with Cooper’s daughter is the couple’s way of going public, according to the magazine.
A pal says in no uncertain terms “they’re dating and… they’re perfect for each other.” Cooper is said to be so psyched about the relationship. He’s telling Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio “that Jen could be The One.”
Despite being friends for years, Garner and Cooper are only getting together now that Ben Affleck is out of the picture. The insider told the tabloid “once Ben came onto the scene… their friendship was dialed way back.” Affleck was also “jealous about Jen’s connection with Bradley.” Now that Affleck is sober though, he and Cooper are friends.
Gossip Cop has concluded that this story is not true. As we previously reported, a source close to the situation tells us the two are just friends. Cooper and Garner were simply making sandcastles and hanging out. It was not a flirtatious trip to the beach at all.
The evidence against the tabloid also can be seen in its lack of evidence. The story relies on anonymous sources to get across nearly all the information and only pulls out of context quotes from Garner and Affleck that have little to with the alleged present romance.
The story that Affleck and Cooper had a rivalry is completely false as well. He has cited Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. as “wonderful men” who “have been really helpful” in sobriety. Why would Affleck lean on Cooper if he harbored petty jealousy? It doesn’t add up because it’s made-up.
This tabloid makes up another romantic interest for Cooper every few months. In March, it reported that Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk was trying to get him back. Cooper and Shayk have maintained a friendship as co-parents, but Gossip Cop busted the story as no romance is in tow.
Cooper and Lady Gaga is an extremely popular pairing for the tabloid, stemming from their undeniable chemistry in A Star is Born. The romance was limited to the screen though. We’ve also busted Star’s claim that Cooper had lost all fo his friends. He has at least one friend in Jennifer Garner, but not a girlfriend, for this story is bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.