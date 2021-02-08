Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk At Odds Over Co-Parenting?

Irina & Bradley Are On The Same Page

Recently, Irina Shayk publicly spoke about her split from Cooper for the first time during an interview with British Vogue. “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground. I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that,” she said. “If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know?” the Russian model revealed. Another reputable outlet, ET, also confirmed that Shayk and Cooper have a “very friendly and cordial relationship” with one another. According to the outlet, Cooper and Shayk’s “co-parenting routine and schedule is going smoothly and they have respect for each other. Bradley’s first priority is Lea and Irina is a hands-on mom too."