Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk At Odds Over Co-Parenting?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were at odds over co-parenting their daughter at one point, but had “buried the hatchet. Is the former couple still having issues? Gossip Cop takes a look back at the report and where the two stand today.
Last February, In Touch, alleged Cooper and Shayk were at war after their split which made it hard for the two to co-parent their daughter. A source told the magazine, “Irina couldn't get over the fact that Bradley dumped her. She was hoping for an engagement, a wedding, more children."
The insider then asserted Lady Gaga, who co-starred in the film A Star is Born opposite Cooper, caused issues between the actor and Shayk. According to the tipster, Shayk “was also still smarting over reports about Bradley being in love” with Gaga. “There were times Irina wouldn't even want to see him and would have a handler give him their daughter when it was his turn to have her. It took her months to figure out that she'd be better off dealing with Bradley directly and co-parenting on friendly terms rather than as enemies,” the insider added.
Gossip Cop, however, corrected the bogus report when it came out. A year has gone by, and the story remains untrue. At the time, not only did we clarify that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were on good terms in regards to raising their daughter; but, we also explained that Cooper never dated or was romantically involved with Lady Gaga.
Recently, Irina Shayk publicly spoke about her split from Cooper for the first time during an interview with British Vogue. “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground. I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that,” she said. “If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know?” the Russian model revealed. Another reputable outlet, ET, also confirmed that Shayk and Cooper have a “very friendly and cordial relationship” with one another. According to the outlet, Cooper and Shayk’s “co-parenting routine and schedule is going smoothly and they have respect for each other. Bradley’s first priority is Lea and Irina is a hands-on mom too."
While the former couple may never reunite, it’s clear they’re very on top of making sure their daughter remains a priority. Frankly, Gossip Cop is rightfully wary of anything In Touch reports since it has been very wrong in the past. For instance, the tabloid asserted Lady Gaga was pregnant with Bradley Cooper’s baby. Clearly, she never was, as the two never even dated. The magazine more recently alleged Cooper was dating his former co-star Jennifer Garnerafter they were spotted having a beach day together. It was nothing more than a couple of old friends have a day out together, as we reported at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Castmates Want Him To Quit
Report: 'Rail-Thin' Renee Zellweger On 'Extreme' 500 Calorie Diet
Alex Rodriguez 'Furious' About Ben Affleck's Comments About Jennifer Lopez
Demi Moore's 'Frightening New Face' Worrying Friends And Family?