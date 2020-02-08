Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk ‘Bury The Hatchet’ After Months Of Fighting?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

Did Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk recently “bury the hatchet” after months of fighting following their split? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop has learned the story isn’t true.

According to In Touch, Cooper and Shayk had been at war following their split last June, which made it difficult to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter. “Irina couldn’t get over the fact that Bradley dumped her,” a supposed source tells the magazine. “She was hoping for an engagement, a wedding, more children.” It should be noted, the details of the ex-couple’s split have been kept private and there’s no evidence to suggest that Cooper simply “dumped her.”

Naturally, the unreliable outlet drags Lady Gaga into the equation, saying Shayk “was also still smarting over reports about Bradley being in love with his A Star Is Born co-star.” It’s quite interesting for In Touch to refer to these romance rumors as mere “reports.” This is the same magazine that insisted last June that Cooper and Gaga were having a baby together. The former co-stars have never been romantically involved.

Still, the alleged insider continues, “There were times Irina wouldn’t even want to see him and would have a handler give him [their daughter] when it was his turn to have her. It took her months to figure out that she’d be better off dealing with Bradley directly and co-parenting on friendly terms rather than as enemies.”

The tabloid’s article simply isn’t accurate. Very shortly after the exes split last June, People magazine – a trustworthy source for celebrity news – reported that Cooper and Shayk on the “same page” when it came to co-parenting their daughter. The outlet noted that the former couple was still “spending time together as a family” and wanted their little girl “to live a normal life.” Cooper and Shayk figured out their co-parenting dynamic almost immediately after breaking up. There was no fighting involved.

Here’s what really seems to be happening. Last week, Cooper and Shayk reunited publicly for the first time in seven months. They both attended the 2020 BAFTAs and even posed for a photo at an afterparty she co-hosted. In Touch wasn’t content with the simple explanation that they’re friendly exes. Instead, the tabloid invented a tale of fake tension that preceded a burying of the hatchet. A source close to the situation tells us the magazine’s article is totally made up.

Meanwhile, Shayk told British Vogue last month that she and Cooper were “very lucky to experience what we had with each other.” It’s clear the supermodel has never resented her ex. Whatever led to their split was a whole lot less dramatic than the tabloids are suggesting.

In Touch is also known for making up stories about the actor’s love life. Last September, the publication attempted to create a fake romance between Cooper and Angelina Jolie. By December, the magazine was saying Cooper and Anna Wintour were “more than friends.” The tabloid is less than trustworthy.