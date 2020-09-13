Bradley Cooper And Jennifer Garner Romance Rumors 'Heat Up'

Ben Affleck Is On Board Too?

In Touch claims Cooper has proven his devotion to his Alias costar after crushing on her for a very long time. “For two decades, he’s been there for her as a true friend, and never once crossed the line until she was ready. The relationship is naturally moving forward, which is the way it should,” adds the source. The tabloid insists even Ben Affleck is on board with the relationship, as are Affleck’s three children with Garner. The story concludes with the source affirming Cooper and Garner are taking it one step at a time. “They lost a lot of time by not exploring a romantic relationship earlier, but it’s their time now,” says the snitch.