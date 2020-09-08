Bradley Cooper And Jennifer Garner Having 'Secret Sleepovers'?

In what sounds like elementary school playground gossip, one tabloid reports Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner have been having “secret sleepovers.” Gossip Cop can debunk this story.
Last month, the Alias co-stars were spotted at the beach together with Cooper’s daughter. It was an innocent trip to the beach amongst years-long comrades. A source close to the situation told Gossip Cop the two were just friends, but that didn’t stop tabloids from a feeding frenzy.
While it’s a little late to the party, Woman’s Day is just adding to this existing rumor that it was “more than a friendly a hangout” but saying Cooper “was caught leaving Jen’s house early in the morning.” Using a photograph of Cooper driving as its evidence, the tabloid says the two “appear to have all but confirmed their budding romance.” This is not the same as actually confirming the romance.
The tabloid spoke to an alleged source who said the two “spend a lot of time alone together,” which only sounds saucy because of the word alone. Their “electric chemistry” from Alias means the two “are naturally drawn to each other.” Cooper helped Garner through her first divorce, the so-called source claims, “now it looks like he’s doing it again for her second.”
The provided a photograph of Cooper driving has the caption “Bradley made a sneaky escape from Jen’s place” beside it. The photograph is not of Cooper leaving Garner’s home and is actually a carefully cropped photograph from last year of Cooper and his ex Irina Shayk driving soon after his legendary “Shallow” performance at the Academy Awards. Gossip Cop is debunking this story because of this deliberately misleading photograph.
You can expect this tabloid to soon claim that Garner is pregnant with Cooper’s child, as it has previously claimed both Shayk and Lady Gaga were carrying Cooper’s kids. This is the same tabloid, mind you, that claimed Shayk had already moved on with Justin Theroux. There’s little consistency to love stories surrounding Cooper, as Gossip Cop has busted them time and again.
As for Garner, Woman’s Day is constantly trying to get her, and Ben Affleck back together. It was reported in June when everyone knew he was dating Ana de Armas, that he was trying to win Garner back. Last year, the tabloid reported that Garner was pregnant with the Gigli star’s baby. A year later and there is no baby to be seen.
This tabloid is just playing catch-up on an already debunked rumor about Garner and Cooper. There’s been no such late-night Cooper sighting at Garner’s abode, contrary to what the old photograph would try to trick you into believing.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.