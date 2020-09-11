Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner Getting Married; Moving In Together

Are the Alias co-stars are taking their relationship to the next level. According to one tabloid cover story, Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper are moving in together after Cooper proposed. Gossip Cop is investigating this rumor.
The cover of Life & Style reads “Bradley moves in,” and promises to go “inside their big wedding plans.” Cooper and Garner “have recently transitioned their longtime friendship into a romance,” the tabloid explains, and now Cooper has “already moved in.” The two have bonded over “their dedication to their families,” and Cooper has “promised he would never break her heart.”
Cooper moved back to LA in early August so he could start “filming a Paul Thomas Anderson project,” which freed the two to go on dates. Things are already getting serious, and “the topic of marriage has come up.” Cooper’s suggestions have been “mostly laughed off” with Garner reminding him to take the relationship “one step at a time.” All the same, Cooper has “big wedding plans and could surprise her with a proposal.”
The renewed interest from Life & Style in this couple comes from Cooper and Garner getting spotted at the beach together playing with Cooper’s daughter. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close tot he couple, and we were assured the two are just friends. Cooper and Garner have been friends for decades now, but the reports that the two are dating are steeped more in speculation than fact.
The cover of this issue promises to go “inside their big wedding plans,” and details on “how they told her family.” The actual article does not say the two were engaged at all, nor were there any wedding plans to be found. The closest the tabloid comes to satisfying its cover is briefly saying that Cooper is considering a proposal. The cover is deliberately misleading and throws the entire article into further doubt.
While tabloid says Cooper is now spending all his time with Garner in Los Angeles, and he is in LA filming a new movie, it's not all his time. He was spotted with his ex Irina Shayk and his daughter Lea in New York. He’s not dating Shayk either, he’s just on good terms with the mother of his child. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Cooper who assured us the story was not true. We've also previously busted reports from Woman’s Day about Cooper being spotted leaving Garner’s home. This tabloid’s story is incorrect, as Garner and Cooper aren’t even dating, let alone considering marriage.
Garner was supposed to have had a summer wedding last year according to Life & Style. She was then, just like now supposedly, planning a big, vague wedding to her then-boyfriend John Miller. It never happened, and just shows the tabloid does not have a handle on Garner’s romantic life.
Another example is in its story that Ben Affleck was trying to win Garner back. Affleck has been dating Ana de Armas for months now, so it’s safe to say both he and Garner have moved on. As for Cooper, this tabloid also falsely reported he was the reason Lady Gaga called off an engagement. Both Cooper and Gaga have repeatedly said they have not dated, so Gossip Cop debunked that story at the time, of course. Cooper and Garner have not moved in together, nor are they dating at all. This story is just bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.