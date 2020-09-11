Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner Getting Married; Moving In Together

Another example is in its story that Ben Affleck was trying to win Garner back. Affleck has been dating Ana de Armas for months now, so it’s safe to say both he and Garner have moved on. As for Cooper, this tabloid also falsely reported he was the reason Lady Gaga called off an engagement. Both Cooper and Gaga have repeatedly said they have not dated, so Gossip Cop debunked that story at the time, of course. Cooper and Garner have not moved in together, nor are they dating at all. This story is just bogus.