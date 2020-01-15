Bradley Cooper ‘Puts Moves’ On Ana De Armas?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Bradley Cooper really “putting moves” on Ana de Armas? That’s the bogus storyline making the rounds. Gossip Cop has learned it’s untrue.

“Hangover Bradley Hung Up On Bond Beauty!” reads a headline in the latest issue of the National Enquirer. According to the magazine, the actor “has his eye” on de Armas, who plays the new Bond girl in No Time To Die. An alleged insider says the actor was “flirting up a storm” with the Cuban actress at a pre-Golden Globes luncheon in Los Angeles earlier this month.

“Bradley made a beeline for Ana and they chatted for quite a while in the hotel lobby,” says a supposed source. “They weren’t at all keen to rush off. He kept cracking jokes and had a huge grin on his face. Bradley seemed very taken with Ana and she was laughing a lot.” The questionable insider goes on to say the two stars seemed “in their own world” during their conversation. “It was clear there was tons of chemistry between them.”

Here’s what’s true about the tabloid’s article: Cooper and de Armas were photographed chatting earlier this month. Here’s what’s false: everything else. The magazine’s story, which was also posted by its sister outlet RadarOnline, is attempting to make a love connection out of a friendly conversation.

Gossip Cop ran the story by an individual close to Cooper, who tells us he knows de Armas because they worked together on the 2016 movie War Dogs, which he produced. Our insider explains the actress “said hello” to Cooper at the AFI Awards Luncheon – and “that’s it.” Their brief and friendly chat didn’t even take place at a “pre-Golden Globes luncheon,” unless the magazine thinks every event in Hollywood prior to the Golden Globes was a “pre-Golden Globes” event. The fact that the outlet doesn’t know where its own narrative took place is problematic. Regardless, there’s nothing to see here.

Unfortunately, the Enquirer makes up a lot of nonsense about the A Star Is Born actor. In June 2019, the tabloid said Cooper was crying on Lady Gaga’s shoulder following his split from Irina Shayk. Gossip Cop debunked that story, and just one month later, the magazine said Cooper was leaning on Jennifer Garner following his split from Shayk. Both of those unimaginative scenarios were made up.

It’s also worth noting, this isn’t the first time a magazine has used the Bond girl as the object of a movie star’s affection. In November, Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer’s sister publication, Life & Style, for falsely claiming Affleck was falling in love with de Armas, his co-star in the upcoming thriller Deep Water.