Bradley Cooper Invited Ana De Armas Over For Dinner?

By Andrew Shuster |

Bradley Cooper did not invite Ana de Armas over for dinner, despite a false tabloid report. There’s no romance developing between the two stars. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Last week, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for falsely claiming Cooper was “putting moves” on the Cuban actress, who most recently appeared in Knives Out. The story emerged after the two were spotted chatting at an AFI Awards luncheon. A source close to Cooper assured us the story was bogus, explaining that de Armas simply “said hello” to the actor, who she worked with on the 2016 movie War Dogs.

Unfortunately, OK! has decided to escalate the scenario with more fiction. A so-called “onlooker” tells the magazine that Cooper “was practically drooling” over the actress during their brief interaction. “Ana was laughing a lot, and Bradley had a huge grin on his face,” adds the supposed source. “He was even blushing! His cheeks looked a little flushed.”

The unknown insider goes on to say that Cooper was “blown away” by the actress’s looks and talent while working with her on War Dogs, but their relationship stayed platonic because he was dating Irina Shayk at the time. “But now, the coast is clear for him to make a move,” adds the alleged tipster. “He likes Ana a lot. She’s very fun and outspoken. Bradley’s already invited her over for dinner to catch up.”

The tabloid’s phony story is a continuation of a fake narrative that Gossip Cop already corrected. There are also plenty of holes in this latest article. Cooper will be spending the next few months in Toronto, where he’s shooting the upcoming movie Nightmare Alley. Production on the thriller began last week. When and where will this supposed “dinner” with de Armas be taking place? The actor, who’s based in New York City, never invited the actress over for a meal. An individual close to the actor confirms this new take on the subject is more nonsense.

It should be noted, OK! spends a lot of time making up stories about the actor’s love life. Just last month, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Sienna Miller was setting up Cooper on dates with her friends. In reality, the actor is focused on work and raising his two-year-old daughter.

Naturally, the tabloid has also published a slew of false reports involving Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga. In March 2019, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for wrongly reporting that Cooper and Gaga were getting engaged and moving in together. The tabloid clearly knows nothing about the actor’s personal life.