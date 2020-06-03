Brad Pitt's Romance With Renee Bargh Confirmed?

Moreover, there’s this statement Bargh evidently gave to New Idea on the subject of Pitt. Gossip Cop has included the entirety of her quote as it was published in the tabloid. Assuming the quote is indeed real, at no point does she say she has any kind of relationship with him – she merely speaks warmly about him as a fan would. If the outlet could actually “confirm” their romance, why wouldn’t they include that part of her quote? She also uses Pitt’s first and last name there, indicating that she’s not on a first-name basis with him. The article’s claim just doesn’t add up.