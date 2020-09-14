Brad Pitt’s New Friend ‘Using Him For Fame’

Brad Pitt surprised many of us when news of him seeing Nicole Poturalski became public. Tabloids are now playing catch-up and seek to dig up dirt on the German model. One tabloid reports that Poturalski is only dating Pitt for fame. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Pitt’s new model friend is a “heartbreaker.” The actor's pals are allegedly “worried she has an agenda” and would be “willing to do almost anything” to “build a name for herself.” Poturalski’s Instagram page was verified just days after photos of her and Pitt hit the media, which is proof that she “wants to take her career to the next level.”
Her heartbreaker reputation stems from the fact that Poturalski “is currently married to Berlin restaurateur Roland Mary.” Her marriage is partially why Pitt’s friends are “convinced she’s using Brad for fame.” The article concludes by saying “after years of battling it out with [Angelina Jolie], no one wants to see Brad get his heart broken again.”
Poturalski is allegedly using Ptt as “merely a stepping stone” on the way to greater fame in Hollywood. If this is the case, one would expect her to publicly address the relationship in any way, especially since the tabloid says “Nicole claims to love him for who he is.” Pitt and Poturalski have kept this whole affair quiet. As for her marriage, it appears to be an open relationship, so there isn’t any foul play there either.
There are photographs of Pitt and Poturalski from months ago, but the news didn’t pick up about the two until they were spotted in Paris more recently. If Poturalski was using Pitt to grow her fame and fortune, then she’s not doing a very good job of it. Since this relationship is so private, Gossip Cop is busting this tabloid claim.
The tabloid uses Poturalski’s Instagram verification as evidence that she’s growing her brand. For one thing, anyone can be verified on Instagram as long as they can prove who they are and are “notable,” which means they are “highly searched for person.” Suffice to say being linked with the Fight Club star will increase your searches, so this is more of a by-product of coverage than an indication of avarice.
Pitt isn’t even on Instagram, so it’s not like he has any clout in that arena anyway. She also landed the cover of Elle Germany before news of her seeing Pitt went public, so she’s attaining fame on her own. She's a model and star in her own right.
The most recent story on Brad Pitt's love life from New Idea claimed that Pitt and Jennifer Aniston asked Alia Shawkat to be their surrogate parent. Before this, Pitt apparently wanted to date Adele. Just a week before that, the tabloid reported that he was dating Geena Davis. Literally every week, this magazine has a different story about who Pitt is dating now and other "revelations" about his personal life. This latest report about Poturalski is just the tabloid playing catch-up and should not be believed.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.