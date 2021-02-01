Brad Pitt's Mom Wants Him To Marry Jennifer Aniston Again?

Was Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane, hoping that he reunited with his former wife Jennifer Aniston? Gossip Cop investigated the report last year, but now we’re revisiting the tale. Here’s what we uncovered.
Last February, the National Enquirer alleged that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were on the road to remarrying. The paper claimed that the famous former spouses were headed for another trip down the altar after their red-carpet reunion at last year’s SAG Awards.
“They felt the outpouring of love from the crowd — and for each other — and were convinced getting back together was meant to be," an insider revealed. The source added, "Jen's close pals and family are over the moon about what has happened between Brad and Jen." One of those “close friends” the tipster spoke of was Aniston’s longtime best friend Courteney Cox, who the insider asserted "always thought they were soul mates and meant for each other,”
As for Pitt’s mother, the supermarket tabloid implied that no one was more excited than her about this supposed ceremony. "She was rooting for them to get married again. She loved Jen and hated Angie. They were all rooting for a reboot,” the source disclosed.
Gossip Cop once again explained that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were not getting back together. Following the two’s brief exchange at the SAG Awards, rumors circulated that the divorced couple was reuniting. This wasn’t true. As we’ve clarified several times, the ex-spouses, who split nearly 15 years ago, are just good friends. In regards to Pitt’s mother, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the actor who confirmed that his mother wasn’t “rooting” for him to remarry Aniston.
Additionally, Gossip Cop couldn’t in good conscience trust the words coming from the tabloid since we’ve corrected it so many times before. Six months ago, the Enquirer alleged that Brad Pitt owned a “booty call” cell phone. Yes, folks, the paper maintained the actor had a phone specifically for hookups only. Gossip Cop busted the ridiculous story after we ran the report by a source close to the star. Our impeccable source assured us the actor doesn’t own such a phone.
The publication also claimed that Pitt’s former girlfriend Nicole Poturalski leaked his secrets. But where was “private information” leaked to? Gossip Cop couldn’t find any evidence to even support the silly report. In addition to other false romance rumors the tabloids like to come up with about Pitt and Aniston, it’s clear that all these stories can’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
