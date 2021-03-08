Brad Pitt’s Mom ‘Praying’ For Him To Get Back With Jennifer Aniston?

Even though Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt divorced nearly 16 years ago, there still seems to be some hope the two will reconcile. Last year, one tabloid alleged that Pitt’s mother begging her son to get back with his ex-wife. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story.

Brad Pitt’s Mom Begged Him To Take Jennifer Back?

Last March, the Globe reported that Jane Pitt was nagging Brad Pitt to reunite with Jennifer Aniston. According to a source, Jane “was deeply affected when Brad and Jen split in 2005, and she always prayed they’d find a way to reunite,” adding that Jane has always thought of Aniston as her daughter, even throughout his marriage to Angelina Jolie. “She told Brad point-blank that she hopes to see them back together and remarried,” the insider revealed.

The Truth Behind The Story

While we can’t say what Jane Pitt’s feelings are toward Jennifer Aniston, we can clarify that this story wasn’t true. At the time, we ran the report by a spokesperson for Brad Pitt who assured us that Pitt’s mother wasn’t involved in her son’s romantic life. We’re quite sure that when Pitt and Aniston were married that the actress was close to her former in-laws. However, as we stated, Pitt and Aniston have been divorced since 2005, and the former spouses have moved on with their lives.

Where Do Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Stand Today?

Sure, Pitt and Aniston’s respective marriages to Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux have also ended in divorce. And yes, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt seem to be single at the moment and have done the impossible and managed to maintain a friendship after their split. That still doesn’t mean the former spouses are getting back together despite the tabloids continuously asserting otherwise. Additionally, Gossip Cop had corrected a similar narrative from the National Enquirer which also contended that Pitt’s mother was rooting for him to remarry Aniston. Gossip Cop corrected the phony story when it came out.

The Tabloids Need To Put This Tale To Rest

As for the Globe, we’ve busted the tabloid before for being unreliable and misleading with its tales about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Last year, the paper was debunked by us for alleging that Pitt gave Aniston an ultimatum and demanded she quit drinking. Months ago, the magazine was exposed by Gossip Cop for purporting that Aniston was starving herself amid her heartbreak over Pitt’s love life. Obviously, the tabloids recycled this storyline for quite some time. Eventually, the tabloids will need to move on, but in the meantime, Gossip Cop will continue to give readers the truth behind these tales.

