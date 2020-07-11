Brad Pitt's Kids Upset With Him Because He Rides A Motorcycle?

This story is just silly. Pitt’s own spokesperson told the tabloid that his kids are not worried about it. What really happened is that several days ago Pitt was spotted leaving Angelina Jolie’s house on a motorcycle, the first time he’s been seen there since their split. While he’s undoubtedly been there already, the novelty of actually seeing him there – on a cool motorcycle, no less – has sent headlines flying. But Pitt’s children are not worried about him substituting alcohol with adrenaline. As per usual, this tabloid just can’t let the actor get on with his sobriety in peace. Kicking addiction shouldn’t be fodder for salacious tabloid gossip, but here we are.