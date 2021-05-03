Brad Pitt’s Hospital Scare, Blake Shelton’s Wedding Fears, And This Weekend’s Celebrity Stories

We’re just barely into May and Gossip Cop already has its hands full with celebrity news and gossip. From arrests to divorces, we’ve heard a lot of rumors so far. Here’s what you might have missed from this weekend.

Carrie Underwood’s Relationship ‘On The Brink’ Over Husband’s ‘Roving Eye’?

According to OK!, the past few months of quarantine haven’t been pleasant for Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher. A source tells the magazine that her spouse’s social outings made her suspicious, although that’s not the only problem they reportedly faced. Here’s what we found when we looked into the story.

Meghan Markle Actually Expecting Twins?

This report says that Markle and Prince Harry are besides themselves after learning that they’d be welcoming twins into their family, although the news has apparently thrown off Markle’s otherwise active life. “Harry keeps reminding her that she needs to rest and that he’ll do whatever work needs to be done,” a source explains. We checked in on the happy couple here.

Report Claims Brad Pitt Starving In Wheelchair Because Of Angelina Jolie

After he was photographed being wheeled out of a medical facility, rumors about Brad Pitt’s health went wild. The cover story of the Globe says that it wasn’t a routine visit. “Brad looked so frail like his arms and legs were ready to snap,” an insider says. “It’s shocking to see him appear this run-down and broken, but everyone is worried the ongoing war over his kids is stressing him out.” Here’s what we found when we looked into the star’s medical visit.

Blake Shelton ‘Freaking Out’ Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Increasingly Extreme’ Botox And Fillers?

Although they plan to get married at some point this summer, Star says that Blake Shelton doesn’t even know who he’ll exchange vows with by the time they make it to the altar thanks to Gwen Stefani’s non-stop facial tweaks. “She’s always messing with it by getting more fillers and Botox,” a source says. “Blake is afraid of what he’ll see when they get to the altar.” We checked in on the couple here.

Report: Prince William, Kate Middleton Will Be The ‘Last Rulers Of The Monarchy’

There’s been a lot of changes in Buckingham Palace lately, and according to this story from New Idea, there’s been revelation about the future of the monarchy. A source says that as it stands, Prince William will be the final king. Here’s what’s going on with the royal family.