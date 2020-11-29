Caitlyn Jenner 'Out Of Control', Jennifer Aniston Gets Weekly Visits From Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, And More Daily Gossip News Caitlyn Jenner 'Out Of Control', Jennifer Aniston Gets Weekly Visits From Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, And More Daily Gossip
Drew Scott Warned Twin Jonathan To Think Twice About Wedding 'Divorced Mom' Zooey Deschanel? Celebrities Drew Scott Warned Twin Jonathan To Think Twice About Wedding 'Divorced Mom' Zooey Deschanel?
Whoopi Goldberg Literally Has No Eyebrows And She’s Still Beautiful Celebrities Whoopi Goldberg Literally Has No Eyebrows And She’s Still Beautiful
Johnny Depp Taking 25-Year Feud With Leonardo DiCaprio To The 'Next Level'? Celebrities Johnny Depp Taking 25-Year Feud With Leonardo DiCaprio To The 'Next Level'?
Celebrities

Brad Pitt's Butt Getting Saggy From Too Much Fast Food?

Brad Pitt facing off against Jimmy Fallon in a Food Battle on _The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon_
(NBC)

Has Brad Pitt’s fast food habit landed the actor with a sagging derrière? One tabloid claimed the Ad Astra star was pigging out on In-N-Out burgers and fries, and every extra calorie he ate was going straight to “one of his most notable assets.” Gossip Cop reviewed the report and would like to say a few words on the subject.

Brad Pitt "Saggiest Man Alive?"

The Globe reported earlier this year that “screen stud” Brad Pitt has been “stuffing his face” with fast food, and it’s starting to show, according to sources who spoke with the outlet. The tabloid, and it’s highly suspicious sources, used a photo of Pitt wearing a baggy pair of cargo pants as proof of his supposed “flab” filled behind and referred to the actor as the “Saggiest Man Alive!” A source explained to the outlet,

He’s never been one to hit the gym hard, and while Brad is still undeniably handsome, he’s starting to really sag in some key areas – mainly his butt.

Brad Pitt showcasing his chiseled physique as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
(Sony)

Luckily for Pitt, and his rear end, the source insisted, “It’s dawned on him he’s losing his figure and needs to do something about it - like squats for his but and more weights for his upper body.” The tabloid noted that Pitt had been “cozying up to freckle-faced actress Alia Shawkat,” who had supposedly displayed a “liking for junk food herself!” The source then incorrectly claimed Shawkat was Pitt’s “girlfriend,” the two are merely friends. The insider went on to detail a typical night in for the pair.

Brad spends a lot of his downtime chomping on double burgers and fries and shakes, and slumming on the couch watching movies while crunching on M&M’s with his girlfriend.

Brad Pitt lounging on the couch eating chips in Quentin Tarantino's 'Jackie Brown'
(Miramax Films)

Another Paparazzi Photo Taken Out Of Context

“He’s lost that definition he always had up until his early 50s,” continued the insider, before adding, “He’s had a bad habit of gobbling down anything that’s within grabbing range, and now he knows that’s got to stop.” And with that, the absurd story finally came to an end. Tabloids love to take one photo, usually a paparazzi shot snapped at a strange angle, and use that photo to concoct an entire narrative around. This case is no different.

It’s impossible to tell the state of Brad Pitt’s derrière from the photo provided by the Globe, especially because it’s entirely covered by Pitt’s baggy pants. Besides, Pitt’s own rep denied the story. Pitt isn’t getting flabby or saggy, and if he did, he’d probably still look great.

The Globe is definitely not the place to go for any real news on Brad Pitt. This tabloid claimed in the beginning of the year that Pitt couldn’t stand Gwyneth Paltrow, to whom he was once engaged. Gossip Cop was told by Pitt’s spokesperson that this rumor was “totally false.”

The outlet also reported that Jennifer Aniston, Pitt’s ex-wife, was “starving” herself after being dumped by her ex-husband for a second time after he started seeing German model Nicole Poturalski. Aniston and Pitt had never rekindled their romance and have been happily divorced for nearly two decades. The actress was absolutely not “starving” herself, nor was she at all negatively impacted about the news of her ex-husband’s relationship. This tabloid was simply grasping at straws, which it often does.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

More News From Gossip Cop

George Clooney's Marriage 'On The Rocks' After 'Fleeing' Amal?

Lori Loughlin's Prison Experience: How It's Going So Far

Kate Middleton Considered Leaving Prince William Over Continued Contact With Alleged Affair Partner?

Who Is Rob Lowe's Wife? Everything To Know About Sheryl Berkoff

The Baldwin Family Tree: Everyone From Alec Baldwin To Hailey Bieber

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

Related

Why Joe Rogan’s Wife Lives Out Of The Spotlight