Brad Pitt Wins Custody Of Kids, According To New Article

As the divorce proceedings slowly continue, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie await a judge’s decision on who will get custody of their six children. One tabloid reports that Pitt has won and “finally has his kids back.” Gossip Cop investigates the story.
According to New Idea, Pitt can finally move-on from his lengthy court battle by “tasting victory.” The story says Pitt and his legal team are “reasonably confident” that he’ll receive “joint custody” of at least some of his children. The older ones “may be given the choice by the judge” of which parent they would prefer to live with.
Pitt has worked on himself since the divorce proceedings started four years ago and “has to hope he’s done enough to win” his kids back. Pitt would prefer full custody, but he still views “joint custody of any of the children as a win.” All the same, he “is remaining upbeat.”
New Idea specializes in bait and switch stories like this. In huge letters being a smiling Pitt we see “Brad’s big win!” In the article itself, it says his legal team is “reasonably confident” that they’ll get a traditional settlement. These two statements are incompatible with one another. This is yet another example of the tabloid promoting something big and delivering something small.
A particularly egregious example of this practice was when the tabloid said in its headline that Bindi Irwin was having quadruplets, only for the story itself to immediately recant and say she was only expecting one baby. The tabloid also said Meghan Markle was arrested only for the story to be about her willingness to go to jail for protesting. Gossip Cop has exposed New Idea for this tactic over and over again. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle is still ongoing, so this story is false.
Brad Pitt is a common target amongst every tabloid, and this one is no exception. It claimed Pitt cast Joey King in Bullet Train because his son had a crush on her, which is rather insulting to King who has steadily been a child actor. Pitt does not cast his film according to his children’s crushes, which is perverse and incorrect.
In another crass story, New Idea claimed Pitt was staging his relationship with Nicole Poturalski for publicity. Pitt and Poturalski have yet to publicly comment on their arrangement, so if it’s just for the publicity they are doing a very bad job. The Interview With The Vampire star needs only to step outside to get publicity, so why would he stage dates?
While we're sure Pitt would love for this to be over and get the "big win" this tabloid says has already happened, this story is false. The tabloid itself admits the verdict is not yet in, so it should never have published this story in the first place.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.