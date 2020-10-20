Brad Pitt Wins Custody Of Kids, According To New Article

A particularly egregious example of this practice was when the tabloid said in its headline that Bindi Irwin was having quadruplets, only for the story itself to immediately recant and say she was only expecting one baby. The tabloid also said Meghan Markle was arrested only for the story to be about her willingness to go to jail for protesting. Gossip Cop has exposed New Idea for this tactic over and over again. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle is still ongoing, so this story is false.