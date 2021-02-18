Brad Pitt Telling John Mayer To ‘Back Off’ Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Aniston has managed to do the impossible and remain friends with her exes. Last year, however, a tabloid claimed Brad Pitt had warned John Mayer to stay away from his ex-wife. Gossip Cop is taking a look at the story.

Last February, Jennifer Aniston met up with John Mayer at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. The former pair were also joined by Andy Cohen and Jason Bateman’s wife, Amanda Anka. Not too long afterward, the tabloid, NW, alleged Brad Pitt wasn’t too thrilled about the meetup.

According to a source, Mayer, who dated Aniston from 2008 to 2009, was trying to make a play for Aniston because he was upset because the actress had reunited with Pitt. “John panicked when he realized things were serious between Jen and Brad, and convinced himself that she was his one that got away. So in true John fashion, he engineered an innocent catch-up between them to gauge where she’s at with Brad,” the insider revealed.

The shady source went on to say Aniston “couldn’t stop talking about how happy she was with Brad,” during the dinner with Mayer that it was a “massive burn to his ego.” The tipster further divulged Pitt “was shocked” to learn of the meet-up and let it be known he wasn’t cool with it. “Brad was all too aware of John’s reputation as a ladies’ man and has put the word out that John should back off. Brad can pull strings in the music industry as much as in movies. One word from Brad into the right ear and he’ll be canceled,” the informant added.

Gossip Cop quickly debunked this laughable piece. Whomever this “insider” is was as clueless as ever. Gossip Cop has repeatedly dismissed the idea that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are getting back together. Why would Pitt care about what his ex-spouse, whom he divorced over 15 years ago, does during her free time? John Mayer has remained friends with Aniston but the singer never made a play for her last year. Even the idea that Pitt would “threaten” Mayer to stay away from Aniston is too silly to believe.

This also wasn’t the first time NW made up some fictitious drama between Pitt and Aniston. The magazine once alleged that Jennifer Aniston had warned Renee Zellweger to stay away from Pitt. Sound familiar? Two years ago, the tabloid contended the two were going to reunite at Aniston’s birthday party. Of course, they didn’t, though Pitt did attend her birthday party as her friend. Gossip Cop has busted all these absurd reports.

