Report Claims Brad Pitt Starving In Wheelchair Because Of Angelina Jolie

Is Brad Pitt fading away? One cover story this week says he’s rapidly losing weight while stuck in a wheelchair, and Angelina Jolie is to blame. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Brad Pitt Wheelchair Drama!’

According to The Globe, Pitt has lost 20 pounds since he was spotted leaving a Los Angeles medical facility in a wheelchair. The heartthrob was losing sleep and skipping meals over his ongoing custody battle. While Pitt was originally in the wheelchair for wisdom teeth removal, insiders say he’s suffered a tailspin.

“Brad looked so frail like his arms and legs were ready to snap,” a pal tells the outlet. “It’s shocking to see him appear this run-down and broken, but everyone is worried the ongoing war over his kids is stressing him out,” the friend added. The article concludes with an insider saying “it’s his worst nightmare, but in a twisted way this is Angie’s dream come true.”

He’s Fine

Gossip Cop isn’t the least bit surprised that this dumb narrative is making the rounds. Pitt said hello to Jennifer Aniston at last year’s Golden Globes, and that was enough for tabloids to say the two were secretly island-owning newlyweds with kids on the way. Pitt was photographed in a wheelchair, so of course, the sensationalized stories are here.

Just last week Gossip Cop debunked a pretty much identical story from New Idea. A rep for Pitt shut this whole story down. It’s “not true” that Pitt is losing weight or wheelchair-bound over Jolie. We sadly don’t think this is the end of the narrative either.

General anesthetic put Pitt in that wheelchair, not his custody battle. It’s pretty common for people to be knocked out for wisdom teeth surgery, which means they’ll leave the facility in a wheelchair, per hospital regulations, which is exactly what happened here. The Interview With The Vampire star presented at the Academy Awards just last weekend looking his usual dapper self.

Other Bogus Stories

Usually, Jolie is the one subjected to body-shaming stories. We’ve debunked this very tabloid numerous times for alleging that Jolie was starving herself over the custody battle. The Hackers star has always been skinny and is not withering away.

As for Pitt, the Globe claimed he was expecting a baby with Nicole Poturalski, but their romance ended before this story even came out. It also reported that Pitt was insisting Jennifer Aniston quit drinking. They’re not dating, and that never happened. Pitt needed a wheelchair to safely get home after oral surgery, but he’s been back on his feet for weeks. This has nothing to do with Jolie, so the story is completely false.

