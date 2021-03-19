Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock ‘Getting Flirty’ On Set Of ‘Bullet Train’?

Are Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock cozying up together on the set of their new film, Bullet Train? According to a major tabloid, the two are making it obvious that they’re more than friends on and off set. Gossip Cop investigates the hype.

Pitt and Bullock Bond During ‘Bullet Train’ Filming

On the set of the upcoming American action thriller film, Pitt and Bullock are bonding big-time, boasts National Enquirer sources, who also mention their close connection may spark trouble for Bullock’s romance with Bryan Randall. Insiders reveal that the two have been crushing on each other for years and jumped at the chance to finally work together! “Sandra lights up whenever she’s around Brad, and some people could swear they’ve seen him blushing in her presence,” swoons one insider.

Obvious Chemistry

Their adoration doesn’t stop at blushing though. According to the tabloid, “the chummy duo had been spotted strolling together on set with elbows almost touching after shooting a violent crash scene in L.A. and while Pitt was covered in fake blood and bruises, Bullock was gleefully grinning!” What could be more romantic than that?

An insider goes on to say, “Their chemistry is explosive – even without the special effects – and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by the cast and crew.” Other alleged sources tattle that their friendship extends beyond the workplace, gushing that “They’re throwing major sparks and have an easy, breezy vibe that’s been the talk of the set. They’ve been seen laughing with each other plenty of times, which has also raised more than a few eyebrows because actors really don’t socialize like that unless they really like each other.”

Finally, an additional insider claims, “Brad and Sandra genuinely like each other and can totally relate to one another – and have even been overheard talking about their kids.”

The Neverending Narrative

Tabloids connecting Pitt and Bullock with just about anyone they’re spotted smiling at is old news. Gossip Cop constantly exposes spurious narratives about potential relationships on the horizon for both of these a-list celebs, especially when they arise from National Enquirer. However, a reputable spokesperson for Sandra Bullock denied the story is true. There is no basis for this concocted story and it’s frankly quite ordinary for two co-workers to make friends on a set of a movie.

Earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted numerous relationship rumors about Bullock including being coaxed to marry her beau Bryan Randall, pregnant with a miracle baby and secretly getting married during quarantine.

What’s even funnier, the tabloid already spun a version of this story just a few days ago, which Gossip Cop successfully disproved as well. They proposed that Randall was getting all “Fight Club” over Pitt because Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are filming together. Again, they used Pitt and Bullock’s similar lifestyles and interests as “proof” that Randall should be terribly worried about the pair.

Looks like the tabloid’s matchmaking skills need a little improvement!

