Brad Pitt 'Rejected' By Jodie Comer For 'Bullet Train' Role?

Is Brad Pitt heartbroken again? One tabloid suggests the actor’s recent rejection from his “dream” costar, Jodie Comer, devastated him. Gossip Cop investigates the report.
“Brad’s Bummed” reads the headline for the National Enquirer’s latest article. According to the paper, Pitt is feeling the burn after being brutally brushed off by Jodie Comer, who is best known for her role in the show, Killing Eve. The magazine asserts Pitt desperately wanted to cast Comer in his upcoming movie, Bullet Train, but Comer turned down the offer because it didn’t fit her career path.
“Jodie was flattered Brad wanted her so badly for the part, but she didn’t think it was right for her. She prefers making another high-brow TV series or small film in the U.K., especially if it’s material she really believes in,” says a source. The insider continues that Comer “topped the casting list” for the impending thriller film, but “didn’t even really seriously entertain signing on despite big bucks behind it and Brad’s involvement.” The insider adds:
She wants to have a career like Helen Mirren’s, not Margot Robbie.
“She wants to do serious films and stay away from blockbuster films,” concludes the insider. But, Gossip Cop noticed the paper failed to mention where or when did Jodie Comer “brutally brush off” Brad Pitt? And why is the actor bummed about Comer simply turning down a role? More than likely, it’s because the story isn’t true. The paper pulled a classic “bait and switch” on its readers by insinuating the actor was “rejected” by the actress when that never happened. While a rep for Pitt denied the bogus story, it seems the paper just tried to connect the Ad Astra actor with another young, beautiful celebrity following his split from the German model, Nicole Poturalski.
Gossip Cop isn’t surprised by this deception, as the Enquirer hasn’t been trustworthy in the past in regards to Pitt. Two months ago, the paper falsely claimed Nicole Poturalski leaked Brad Pitt’s secrets which angered the actor. At the time, Pitt and Poturalski were still reportedly dating, but Gossip Cop busted the phony tale. The model never leaked any of the actor’s secret, nor was she looking for a come-up due to his celebrity status.
Last year, the tabloid incorrectly stated Brad Pitt was quiting acting to become a beekeeper. For obvious reasons, the report was fabricated. The magazine took the Thelma & Louise star’s words from a previous interview and twisted them to make this ridiculous story. Simply put, the tabloids don’t have reliable insight into the actor.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
