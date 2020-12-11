Brad Pitt 'Rejected' By Jodie Comer For 'Bullet Train' Role?

When Did Jodie Comer Dismiss Brad Pitt? We Can Clarify The Report

“She wants to do serious films and stay away from blockbuster films,” concludes the insider. But, Gossip Cop noticed the paper failed to mention where or when did Jodie Comer “brutally brush off” Brad Pitt? And why is the actor bummed about Comer simply turning down a role? More than likely, it’s because the story isn’t true. The paper pulled a classic “bait and switch” on its readers by insinuating the actor was “rejected” by the actress when that never happened. While a rep for Pitt denied the bogus story, it seems the paper just tried to connect the Ad Astra actor with another young, beautiful celebrity following his split from the German model, Nicole Poturalski.