Is Brad Pitt doing his son a favor by casting Joey King in his next film? One tabloid reports the upcoming film Bullet Train is being cast to suit Pitt's children's romantic interests. Gossip Cop has the full story.
According to New Idea, Pitt has cast King in Bullet Train as part of an elaborate attempt to reconcile with his son Maddox. This is the same tabloid that bogusly claimed Maddox was trying to win custody of his siblings over Pitt, which Gossip Cop concluded was ludicrous. A supposed insider claims that Maddox has had a longtime crush on King, which made Pitt go "through hell and high water" to get her in Bullet Train.
The casting of King was as part of a plan while Pitt's "custody war with Ange rages on." Pitt still "genuinely rates her as an actress," but it seems Maddox is the real priority here. Pitt "plans on inviting Maddox to their next script read-through so he can meet her." The so-called source adds that this could backfire, which would "totally [embarrass] the poor kid."
Pitt is going to star opposite King in Bullet Train. It's safe to say the film won't have an open-to-children table read for some time due to the pandemic. King confirmed the casting news on Instagram.
The idea that King was cast simply because of Maddox's supposed crush is both false and insulting. Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the situation who said this story is not true. King has been working professionally since she was four-years-old, and has earned this role opposite Pitt. It has nothing to do with some crush, and saying so is insulting to King and the crew at Bullet Train.
This tabloid reported earlier this month that Pitt wanted to date Adele, so why not stick her in the movie as well? If Pitt is casting people simply for family romance, why stop with King? That story was not true, just as this one is not true, and speaks to the bad track record of New Idea when it comes to Brad Pitt.
This tabloid ran a story earlier this summer that Meghan Markle was actively pestering Pitt about a movie role. If Pitt is callously casting people not on-merit, then why wouldn't he throw the Duchess of Sussex a bone? This King story causes a rabbit hole that sucks down all the other rumors New Idea has made-up in the past. All of which Gossip Cop has debunked, of course.
This tabloid churns out phony Pitt stories at an alarming rate. Gossip Cop debunked its tall tale about Pitt hooking up with Angelina Jolie, which left Jennifer Aniston heartbroken. Pitt and Aniston are not together, despite what this tabloid repeatadely claims. New Idea rarely has genuine Pitt stories to publish, and so we should not believe its casting or dating rumors.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.