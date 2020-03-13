Truth About Brad Pitt ‘Partying’ In New Orleans While Hurricane Katrina Victims Suffer

Truth rating: 1

A tabloid has published an inflammatory report alleging that Brad Pitt was busy “partying” in New Orleans, where his foundation is being sued for building defective homes for the victims of Hurricane Katrina. The story is being sold as if the actor isn’t concerned about those still affected by the tragedy, but that’s not the case. Gossip Cop can explain.

In 2007, Pitt formed the Make It Right Foundation to construct new homes for those left displaced by the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. Last year, the actor’s foundation was hit with a class action lawsuit filed by two homeowners who say their units are collapsing. Pitt’s lawyers filed a motion to remove his name from the suit as he had no role in designing or constructing the faulty housing, but a judge denied the request.

Last month, Pitt attended a post-Mardi Gras concert in New Orleans. This prompted the National Enquirer to run a story with the outrageous headline: “Brad Parties While New Orleans Rots!” There’s not much more to the article aside from that provocative headline. The rest of the story is filled with details about the class action lawsuit against the Make It Right Foundation. Pitt’s nonprofit organization has since sued the architect whose designs resulted in the infrastructure issues.

Pitt did in fact attend a concert in New Orleans last month, that much is true. But the tabloid’s attempt at painting him as being insensitive and careless is totally out of line. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the actor, who tells us he was in town “for Make It Right related issues,” but also “saw friends while down there.” Our trusted insider, who wasn’t able to elaborate on the legal proceedings, tells us the tabloid is “wrong” to assume he visited New Orleans without any concern for the victims of Hurricane Katrina or the current lawsuit. Our source assures us, “Brad continues to care about the folks down there.”

Naturally, Pitt had the best of intentions when he launched the Make It Right foundation, despite the subsequent construction issues. The idea that he’s suddenly uncaring because he mingled with friends in New Orleans is just baseless. The Enquirer’s article is nothing but a hit piece against a celebrity whose charity work led to an unfortunate and unforeseen outcome.

For whatever reason, the tabloid has it out for the movie star. Earlier this month, the magazine suggested that Pitt should retire from acting before everyone gets sick of him. Last year, the unreliable outlet accused the sober actor of relapsing on alcohol. Prior to that, the magazine made up a similarly untrue story about Pitt relapsing on pot. As for this latest article – no good deed goes unpunished.