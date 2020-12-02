Brad Pitt 'Packing Bags' After 'Dumping' Jennifer Aniston?

A tabloid reports that Brad Pitt is moving out of Los Angeles after breaking up with Jennifer Aniston again. Gossip Cop highly doubts the actor is making such a drastic move. Nonetheless, we’re investigating the suspicious account.
New Idea boldly declares Pitt could ditch Aniston once again, and pack his bags and move back to his home state of Missouri. According to the tabloid, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s “rebooted” romance hit another snag, and if Pitt also loses custody of his children amid his divorce battle with Angelina Jolie; Pitt will leave LA. The tabloid uses pictures of the actor carrying boxes to a truck as proof of this supposed move, leaving Aniston heartbroken again.
The magazine also notes the Friends actress isn’t involved in Pitt’s transition back to his native state, with an insider adding Pitt has been fighting “tooth and nail” to get joint custody of his kids but now “just wants it to be over.” The publication further details the Fight Club actor’s dilemma with Jolie who has now asked a psychologist, that examined their six children, to be taken off the case and have his testimony thrown out.
Other sources disclose Pitt has "had it" with Jolie’s games and if the verdict doesn’t go his way, he wants to retreat to Missouri to clear his head. The publication concludes by divulging Pitt knows Hollywood will always be there for him but for now, he needs some time away. That includes away from Jennifer Aniston.
There’s only one problem with this story. Brad Pitt isn’t going anywhere and he never rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Aniston. The photos the tabloid audaciously used for its piece were pictures of the actor carrying boxes and unloading groceries for less fortunate families on Thanksgiving. The publication took Pitt’s generous charitable act and created a phony story for no reason other than to probably cause unnecessary drama in the entertainer’s life and sell magazines. As for Aniston, Gossip Cop proved time and time again the former spouses haven’t romantically reunited.
For instance, in August, Gossip Cop busted New Idea for alleging Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt asked Alia Shawkat to be a surrogate for their child. Last year, we debunked another bogus report from the tabloid that purported Pitt and Aniston had a secret daughter together. The magazine has also made false claims about Pitt without including Aniston. In September, Gossip Cop corrected an article from the publication which contended Pitt’s former girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, was using him for his fame. All in all, we think it’s safe to say the tabloid has no insight into the actor’s life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
