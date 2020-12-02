Brad Pitt 'Packing Bags' After 'Dumping' Jennifer Aniston?

For instance, in August, Gossip Cop busted New Idea for alleging Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt asked Alia Shawkat to be a surrogate for their child. Last year, we debunked another bogus report from the tabloid that purported Pitt and Aniston had a secret daughter together. The magazine has also made false claims about Pitt without including Aniston. In September, Gossip Cop corrected an article from the publication which contended Pitt’s former girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, was using him for his fame. All in all, we think it’s safe to say the tabloid has no insight into the actor’s life.