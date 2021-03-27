Brad Pitt Never Getting Over Jennifer Aniston Real Reason Marriage To Angelina Jolie Fell Apart?

Are Brad Pitt‘s lingering feelings for Jennifer Aniston the real reason his marriage to Angelina Jolie fell apart? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop wants to investigate the claims.

Jolie Finally Had Enough?

Pitt and Jolie have been locked in a messy divorce and custody battle for nearly five years now. There’s been plenty of speculation as to what went wrong in the couple’s marriage. A recent edition of OK! reports that they have narrowed down Jolie’s final straw. The article claims that Pitt had not only been harboring feelings for his ex-wife, Aniston, this entire time, but also relics of their failed marriage.

The publication relies on the word of an unnamed insider to support the claims. The insider describes how Aniston’s presence has always loomed in the couple’s household. The magazine insists Pitt had held on to his and Aniston’s wedding video and love notes all of these years. According to the article, Jolie just couldn’t stand competing anymore. Additionally, the tabloid suggests that Jolie’s recent accusations of domestic abuse are simply her way of lashing out.

The article goes on to discuss how Pitt and Aniston have reconnected in recent months. It’s worth noting that a source close to Pitt has assured the public that the exes’ recent reunion is not romantic in the slightest. That being said, the magazine insists that the couple’s connection still ran deep enough to drive Jolie away.

Why Are Pitt And Jolie Divorcing?

So, have Brad Pitt’s have lingering feelings for Jennifer Aniston really driven a wedge between Pitt and Angelina Jolie? It’s not likely. In their divorce papers, Jolie and Pitt cite vague irreconcilable differences as their reason for separating, but the truth is none of us know what that entails. Jolie stated in an interview with Vogue that she decided to file for divorce for the sake of her family. The comment proves that the details are intimate to the family and not for the public to know.

Despite the article’s alleged inside source, there’s no evidence to suggest that Pitt was holding on to keepsakes from his time with Aniston. Pitt and Aniston had been divorced for a decade when he and Jolie decided to go their separate ways. Furthermore, there’s no reason to believe the exes had been in contact at any point throughout Pitt and Jolie’s marriage. It’s unreasonable to suggest that Aniston had any influence on the stars’ decision to divorce. As for Pitt and Aniston’s relationship now, even the tabloid concedes that, if there is a relationship, it is most likely platonic. Reports show that Pitt and Aniston live very busy, very separate lives.

Tabloids On The Love Triangle

The fictional Pitt-Jolie-Aniston love triangle is one of the tabloids’ most loved targets. Last year, Gossip Cop looked into reports that Pitt and Aniston were taking their relationship public, which never happened in the slightest. Not long ago, Gossip Cop also debunked the story claiming Jolie had set her sights on Aniston’s ex, Justin Theroux, to take revenge on the actress. Additionally, Gossip Cop looked into the recent rumors that Pitt and Aniston’s alleged rekindled romance has sent Jolie into a health crisis. Just like this latest tall tale, all these “reports” were bogus.

