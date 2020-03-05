Brad Pitt’s Mom Warning Him Not To ‘Mess It Up’ With Jennifer Aniston?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Brad Pitt’s mom warning him not to mess up his rekindled romance with Jennifer Aniston? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop can correct the phony report.

According to Heat, Pitt’s mom Jane is ecstatic that he’s supposedly reunited with his ex-wife, but she’s also nervous it won’t last. “Jane’s so happy to see Brad and Jen on great terms again,” says an unknown source. “She won’t stop telling Brad not to mess things up like he did before. Jane and Jen always got on well, and kept in touch, even when Brad was married to Angelina [Jolie].”

The alleged insider continues, “She’s now convinced it was written in the stars for them to have another chance of happiness. Brad appreciates where his mum is coming from, but this has touched a raw nerve, because it’s still early days and both he and Jen are finding all the attention stressful.” The seemingly imaginary tipster adds, “He’s already dealing with so much unwanted advice from his Hollywood friends, the last things he needs is his mum butting in on his love life.”

Before we proceed, Gossip Cop should note that “mum” isn’t a typo. Heat is a U.K. magazine, and while it’s possible this so-called “source” is British, it’s more likely that the tabloid invented these quotes and didn’t bother to change the verbiage from the Queen’s English. If this were a real scoop, it’s much more likely it would’ve come from one of the actor’s American pals.

Regardless, the publication’s article is based on the false notion that Pitt and Aniston are back together, which isn’t the case. Separate reps for both stars have said on the record several times that they haven’t reunited. Pitt and Aniston haven’t been spotted together since January’s SAG Awards, where they congratulated each other backstage. Reliable outlets such as People magazine noted at the time that the exes shared a friendly exchange and “that’s it.”

Gossip Cop busted Heat a few weeks ago for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston were planning to vacation together in Mexico following the Oscars. That didn’t happen, and this latest article makes no mention of a romantic getaway. Meanwhile, we’ve debunked many stories involving the actor’s mother supposedly intervening in his love life. Last month, the National Enquirer made up a story about Pitt’s mom rooting for him to marry Aniston again. In 2018, RadarOnline said Pitt’s mom was begging him to get back together with Aniston. This latest variation of the recurring theme is equally untrue.