Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, And Other Celebs That Supposedly Praised Donald Trump

Did Denzel Washington Endorse Him?

According to the blog YourNewsWire, the Malcolm X star said Trump had saved America from becoming an "Orwellian police state." Washington's endorsement apparently came at a vague press conference where he told reporters, "If the Democrats had won the election, we never would have found out they were using false documents to get warrants to spy on American citizens and political opponents." That must have been a pretty damn exclusive press conference, as only this blog seems to have been in attendance. Washington never said any of this, so Gossip Cop busted the story.