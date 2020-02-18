Brad Pitt Warning John Mayer To Stay Away From Jennifer Aniston?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Did Brad Pitt really warn John Mayer to stay away from Jennifer Aniston? That’s what one of this week’s tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

Earlier this month, Aniston and Mayer reportedly met up for dessert at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, where they were joined by Andy Cohen and Aniston’s close friend, Amanda Anka, who’s married to Jason Bateman. Aniston and Mayer have remained on good terms since ending their year-long romance in 2009. Naturally, NW has decided to create drama by dragging in the actress’s even more famous ex – Pitt.

According to an alleged insider, Mayer is “making a play” for Aniston because he’s upset about her supposedly getting back together with Pitt. “John panicked when he realized things were serious between Jen and Brad, and convinced himself that she was his one that got away,” says the supposed source. “So in true John fashion, he engineered an innocent catch-up between them to gauge where she’s at with Brad.”

The unknown tipster goes on to say that Aniston “couldn’t stop talking about how happy she is with Brad” during her get-together with Mayer, which was “a massive burn to his ego.” From there, the seemingly phony source says Pitt “was shocked” to learn about the meet-up, and let it be known he wasn’t cool with it. “Brad is all too aware of John’s reputation as a ladies’ man and has put word out that John should back off,” adds the questionable source. “Brad can pull strings in the music industry as much as in movies. One word from Brad into the right ear and he’ll be cancelled.”

Everything about the tabloid’s story is utterly absurd. For starters, Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together – as spokespeople for both stars have stressed. People magazine, a reliable source for celebrity news, has similarly reported that the ex-spouses are just friendly. Just last week, Gossip Cop busted NW for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston were having a baby together and went to Italy to celebrate. The magazine’s latest article doesn’t even mention that fake scenario.

Meanwhile, Mayer isn’t “making a play” for his ex-girlfriend. The musician has remained friendly with Aniston following their breakup more than a decade ago. Last year, Mayer attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party – the same one that Pitt attended. We’d say it’s quite nice that the Friends star is able to stay so cordial with her exes. NW, however, wants its readers to believe that Aniston’s exes are fighting over her. It’s not the case. Pitt never warned Mayer to stay away from Aniston, and he has no reason to do so.

It should be noted, Gossip Cop busted NW back in May 2018 for wrongly reporting that Aniston and Mayer were back together. Aniston never rekindled a romance with the singer – just as she hasn’t rekindled one with Pitt today. This tale of a dramatic love triangle is total fiction.