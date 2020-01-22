Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Planning $1 Million Wedding In Napa Valley?

EXCLUSIVE

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston planning a $1 million wedding in Napa Valley? That’s what one of the tabloids wants you to believe. Gossip Cop can confirm the ex-spouses aren’t back together, let alone getting married again.

Life & Style’s latest cover story begins by noting that Aniston was spotted trying on a “white gown” at a store in Beverly Hills earlier this month. An unknown insider tells the magazine, “It showed off her toned back, just like the wedding dress she wore the first time she married Brad… Everyone’s buzzing that Jen found her dress that night in Beverly Hills!”

Gossip Cop can burst the tabloid’s bubble from the get-go. The white gown Aniston was spotted trying on was the dress she wore to the SAG Awards this past weekend. The actress even shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing the dress and joked about the difficulties of keeping it wrinkle-free. It’s not her bridal gown.

Still, the unreliable outlet maintains that Pitt and Aniston have rekindled their romance and they’re tying the knot 15 years after their marriage ended. “Save-the-date cards are already in the mail,” an anonymous source tells the publication. “It’s happening in June. They talked about having the ceremony on July 29 – the exact same day they got married in 2000. But too many of their friends are out of town.”

The alleged tipster then notes that the exes got married in Malibu the first time around, before adding, “Brad and Jen already did the oceanside wedding, so they’re planning something different with this one. Jen wants to tie the knot surrounded by greenery and has been checking out ranches in California’s Napa region. Brad loves the idea.”

From there, the unknown source offers details about the imaginary ceremony, including some of the A-listers on the guest list. Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper are said to be Pitt’s “top choices for groomsmen,” while Aniston wants to have two maids of honor, so she’s “asking both Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to join her at the altar.”

Naturally, the tabloid can’t help but throw Angelina Jolie into the mix. The so-called “insider” says Pitt’s six kids “are playing important parts in the ceremony,” which “surely went go down well” with Jolie. Aniston, however, is inclined to invite ex-husband Justin Theroux, says the seemingly phony source. The supposed tipster concludes, “This time, Hollywood’s golden couple are in it for the long haul – they wouldn’t be getting married if they weren’t! Brad and Jen have learned from their mistakes and can’t wait to make their love official again.”

Tabloid stories don’t get much more fictional than this one. Gossip Cop reached out to Aniston’s spokesperson, who tells us on the record that the article is completely made up. An individual in Pitt’s camp tells us it’s “obviously false.” Our trusted source adds, “They ran into each other at the SAG Awards and exchanged congratulatory remarks. They’re just friends. Nothing more.”

People magazine, a reliable source for celebrity news, similarly confirms that Pitt and Aniston are not dating again. “She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it,” writes the publication.

Life & Style has already proven it can’t be trusted when it comes to accurately reporting about either star. Just last month, the magazine said Pitt was in a serious relationship with Alia Shawkat, to the point where he introduced the actress to his kids. The actor never dated the Arrested Development star, and that entire scenario has since been dropped by the gossip media.

Back in November, prior to the phony articles involving Shawkat, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston were planning on having a baby together. This latest report involving a $1 million Napa wedding doesn’t include any mention of a baby. The tabloid just keeps churning out absolute nonsense.