Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Planning A Vacation Together Once Awards Season Ends?

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston planning to go on vacation together once awards season ends? That’s the phony story in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to Heat, the ex-spouses are back together and taking a much-needed break following months of awards ceremonies. Pitt and Aniston have crossed paths several times this awards season, including run-ins at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. A supposed source tells the outlet, “They are planning a holiday to work out exactly what’s going on between them and spend some time together away from any prying eyes.”

The alleged tipster continues, “They’re both dying to get away together, to Mexico or some other hot place to wind down. They’re both treading carefully, but looking ahead, Jen is hoping that she and Brad will be able to have a couple more holidays together, as well as some alone time at their homes.” The seemingly made-up insider adds, “They have to figure out what it is they have together and how to take things forward.”

The tabloid’s report is predicated on the idea that Pitt and Aniston have rekindled a romance – which simply isn’t true. Separate spokespeople for both stars have confirmed they’re not back together. Reputable publications such as People magazine have also confirmed that Pitt and Aniston are just friends.

Pitt and Aniston have both been heavily involved in awards season thanks their respective roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show. Their run-ins have been highly publicized and scrutinized, but there’s not much of a story here aside from ex-spouses being on good terms. Following the SAG Awards, an individual in Pitt’s camp told Gossip Cop, “They ran into each other… and exchanged congratulatory remarks. They’re just friends. Nothing more.” Pitt himself told reporters he’s “blissfully naive” about all the attention the two have been receiving.

Still, Gossip Cop checked in with sources close to both stars, who confirm they’re not planning any trips together. This ongoing saga is total nonsense. In fact, the public could probably use a vacation from all these fictional Pitt/Aniston articles.

Unfortunately, Heat is known for concocting fake reports about the exes. Last month, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Angelina Jolie would be crashing the Golden Globes just to mess with Pitt and Aniston. As time has proven, the Maleficent star didn’t show up at the awards show. Last year, the tabloid made up a story about Pitt and Aniston planning to produce a movie together. There’s no such project on the way. There’s no Mexican vacation in the works either.