Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Planning TV Tell-All Together?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston planning a TV tell-all about their relationship? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“Jen & Brad Come Clean!” reads a headline in the latest issue of OK! The accompanying article says that after rampant speculation about their relationship status, the ex-spouses “want to address the public directly and let them know they care for each other and always have.” An unknown source says, “They’re older and more relaxed about discussing their personal lives.”

The alleged tipster adds that Pitt and Aniston haven’t rekindled a romance, but “things are definitely flirty, and they trust each other. So why not do a TV interview together? They think it would be fun.” According to the unidentified insider, the exes plan to set the record straight on where they stand: “Rumors of a reunion have been heating up since the SAGs, and they want to let fans know their friendship is solid.”

The seemingly phony source adds, “What they want to get across is, you can handle anything as long as you’ve got your friends, and they know they’ve got each other. This time the chain’s not going to break – and who knows what the future holds?”

The tabloid’s story is based on the word of an untraceable source, but Aniston’s spokesperson calls it nonsense. The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, confirms she’s not sitting down for a tell-all interview with her ex-husband. It’s also pretty strange for OK! to say that the exes are just friends. Sure, that’s the case – but Gossip Cop busted the magazine last August for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston had rekindled their romance and things were getting “very serious” between them. It gets worse – In May of last year, the magazine insisted that Pitt had proposed to Aniston during a romantic dinner at her house.

This idea of a tell-all interview is also a tired trope frequently pushed by the tabloids. Last September, OK! wrongly reported that Aniston would open up about Pitt in a “bombshell” interview. In 2018, the outlet said Pitt would declare his love for Aniston in a TV interview. Gossip Cop debunked both of those ridiculous stories, neither of which came to fruition. This time around, the magazine decided to switch it up by claiming they’re doing an interview together. That’s not the case either.

Here’s the reality: Pitt and Aniston had a friendly interaction at the SAG Awards in January. The ex-spouses are on good terms and occasionally socialize. Both stars were asked about their run-in at several subsequent red carpet events, and both skirted around the issue with as few words as possible. It doesn’t make sense that they’re suddenly eager to appear on TV together for a lengthy chat about their relationship status. Regardless, nothing about the tabloid’s report is factual.