Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Planning TV Tell-All About New Life Together?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston coming clean about their relationship status in a tell-all TV interview? That’s the claim from one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and determined it was completely untrue.

A report from NW claims the former couple are planning a tell-all interview to give their fans details about their reconciliation. The outlet claims that after much public speculation, “meet-cutes at awards ceremonies and Hollywood parties, a diamond ring on Jen’s wedding finger, and a joint Mexican holiday,” Pitt and Aniston are finally ready to hash out the details of their new relationship publicly.

“They want to address the public directly, and let fans know they care for each other and always have—that will never change,” a source supposedly close to the “usually intensely private pair,” tells the publication. With age comes wisdom, and now that Aniston and Pitt are older, they’re “more relaxed about discussing their personal lives — especially with friends like Ellen and Oprah,” tattles the suspicious tipster.

Everything’s on the table for the alleged tell-all, the “insider” claims. “Jen and Brad want to talk about their individual journeys, like his problems with alcohol and her failed relationships.” These tales of personal growth will culminate in the “main point — their new life together.” Pitt doesn’t plan on just speaking about his supposed future with Aniston, however.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star plans on getting a few digs in on his most recent ex-wife, according to the unreliable magazine. The outlet writes, based on the word of their anonymous, seemingly phony source, “Brad is hoping that his four-year court battle with ex-wife Angelina will be over by then, so that he’ll be free to go to town on the divorce.” “He wasn’t perfect, but she was no peach either,” adds the untrustworthy source. “Brad will use the interview to clear his name a little bit.”

That’s not the only thing the A-list “couple” will divulge in the tell-all. “There are also rumors they’re building a house together. But the number-one dream would be for Jen to use the taping to finally confirm she’s pregnant,” squeals the dubious source. Alas, that “dream” will never come true, as this story is completely false from beginning to end.

Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Pitt for an answer on this story, and we were told the story was completely false. Pitt is still not back together with Aniston, and there is no interview in the works about the former couple’s fictional reconciliation. We also reached out to Aniston’s official spokesperson for further clarification and were told the article was “complete nonsense.” Aniston and Pitt, who have been divorced since 2005, are not back together, however many times the tabloids try to convince people otherwise.

NW is a repeat offender when it comes to Pitt and Aniston’s relationship status. Last month, the outlet claimed Aniston and Pitt were adopting a sister for Shiloh. Though Pitt shares six children with his ex-wife Jolie, only Shiloh was featured in this blatantly false report. Gossip Cop reached out to Aniston and Pitt’s separate spokespeople who assured us the couple were not adopting a little girl together.

A month earlier, the same outlet published an article claiming Pitt was warning John Mayer to stay away from Aniston. Mayer, having heard that Pitt and Aniston were back together, decided to make “a play” for his famous ex. After hearing about Aniston meeting up with her crooner ex, Pitt “put word out that John should back off,” a so-called “insider” told the outlet.

That report was also bogus, Gossip Cop discovered. Aniston is on friendly terms with Mayer, nothing more. And, as we have reported many times before, the Pitt and Aniston are not in a relationship, so Pitt would have no need to warn Mayer to “back off.” It’s all just a cheap ploy to entice readers into buying the magazine.