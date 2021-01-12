Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Spotted On 'Secret Island Getaway'?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were reportedly seen on vacation together. Does this mean the pair have reconciled? Gossip Cop doesn’t quite believe that, which is why we’re taking a closer look at the story. Here’s what we uncovered.
According to New Idea, Brad Pitt was joined by Jennifer Aniston during his trip to Turks and Caicos over the holiday break. The tabloid splashes alleged photos of the two seemingly on the beach together and showcasing PDA. The magazine claims that Aniston and Pitt vacationed with Flea and his wife, Melody Ehsani, where the couples supposedly went snorkeling after taking a boat out into the pristine waters.
A source tells the publication that Pitt and Aniston are doing their best to keep their rekindled romance a secret and the Friends star made a “stealth arrival” to the island on her private jet in hopes of keeping her presence “on the down-low.” The insider jokes the vacation was like a “second honeymoon” for Pitt and Aniston.
Jen’s loving the cloak and dagger of getting together with Brad and has barely confirmed to anyone the rumor that he proposed over Christmas. I guess she feels she’s shared so much of her relationships with the public over the years that now she wants to keep this delicious secret under wraps for just a little longer.
Wait, did this insider imply that Pitt and Aniston are engaged, too? It seems like a lot is being exposed in this report, but we’ll dissect this in a second. The informant further reveals that The Morning Show star’s arrival was a reprieve for Pitt since Angelina Jolie “was never down for lazy beach getaways.”
“Brad’s glad Jen back on the scene to join him in his favorite pastime. Angelina also never wanted to hang out with Flea, she thought he was a weirdo. But Jen loves him and his new wife, Melody.” The publication notes that the trip fell around the same time Aniston and Pitt split nearly two decades ago. “Jen is anxious to make some new memories with Brad that will hopefully wipe out the old ones,” concludes the insider.
Gossip Cop knows how much the world would be thrilled if Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were ever to reunite, which is why we feel like we must correct stories like these that give readers false hope. Pitt and Aniston didn’t vacation together over the New Year and they haven't rekindled their romance. The pictures the tabloids used in its article are the same photos from 2006 when Pitt and Aniston were in Anguilla days before the news broke the two decided to end their marriage, which the tabloid even mentions. The only nugget of truth in the account was the fact that Ocean's Eleven actor did go to Turks and Caicos with his longtime friend Flea. Aniston, however, never joined them.
It is frustrating that the tabloids continue to maintain Aniston and Pitt are rekindling their romance when the former spouses have moved on. Six months ago, New Idea alleged that Aniston and Pitt sought to buy an island together. Last month, the same tabloid then maintained that Pitt was dumping Aniston and moving back to Missouri. Clearly, the publication is all over the place with its lies and deceitful tales.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
