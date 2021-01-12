Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Spotted On 'Secret Island Getaway'?

Brad Pitt Did Vacation In Turks And Caicos

Gossip Cop knows how much the world would be thrilled if Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were ever to reunite, which is why we feel like we must correct stories like these that give readers false hope. Pitt and Aniston didn’t vacation together over the New Year and they haven't rekindled their romance. The pictures the tabloids used in its article are the same photos from 2006 when Pitt and Aniston were in Anguilla days before the news broke the two decided to end their marriage, which the tabloid even mentions. The only nugget of truth in the account was the fact that Ocean's Eleven actor did go to Turks and Caicos with his longtime friend Flea. Aniston, however, never joined them.