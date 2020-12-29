Meghan Markle Runs From Marriage, Shannen Doherty Seeking Alternative Cancer Treatments And More Of This Week's Gossip News Meghan Markle Runs From Marriage, Shannen Doherty Seeking Alternative Cancer Treatments And More Of This Week's Gossip
Top Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Story Of 2020: Shiloh Moving In With Them

Side by side images of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at red carpet events.
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com / Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt divorced nearly 15 years ago, yet whispers of one of Hollywood's greatest power couples reuniting always seem to be buzzing about. Gossip Cop has investigated numerous reports about the pair over the years, with one of the biggest claims of this year being a story claiming that Pitt's daughter, Shiloh, was moving in with him and Aniston.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Moved In With Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston?

Earlier this year, Woman’s Day alleged Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at a party and what's more, claimed Shiloh Jolie-Pitt would be living with the two A-listers. According to supposed friends of Pitt and Aniston, moving vans were spotted outside Aniston’s Bel Air mansion.

Shiloh Called Jen 'Mom?'

One insider alleged Pitt was eager for Aniston to bond with the then 13-year-old.

“Brad knew they'd get along famously and made a conscious effort to have them spend time together,” the informant claimed. The source then insisted the “effort paid off” because Shiloh asked Pitt “if she could call Jennifer ‘mom’” which “moved Brad to tears.”

"Jen basically adopted Shiloh as her own within a few months of truly knowing her,” the insider added.

Angelina Jolie's Heartbreak Over Losing Her Daughter

The outlet revealed Angelina Jolie was furious over Shiloh’s decision. The unknown source disclosed, “For Angie, who realizes how close they're getting, it's the worst-case scenario. Not only had she gone through a terrible divorce from Brad, but she's also now losing her daughter to a woman she cannot stand.” To conclude the melodramatic tale, the informant stated Jolie “hated that Brad has gone back to Jen, but she's seething that Shiloh would rather spend time with Jen than her these days."

Our Findings

Let's break down the report, starting from the beginning. Gossip Cop has spent a lot of time looking into Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt current relationship. As much as we can understand the fascination the world has over the former pair, it’s high time everyone, particularly the tabloids, move on. Aniston and Pitt have maintained a friendly relationship over the years, but that’s as far as their relationship goes. As for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt moving in with the two, this was also incorrect. Shiloh lives with her mother Angelina Jolie who also has full custody of her.

Pitt and Jolie are still embroiled in a divorce/custody battle, but the actor does see his children. In short, the account was busted by Gossip Cop as many others were. We hope by next year the tabloids accept the fact that Aniston and Pitt will not get back together. However, in case this doesn’t happen, we'll continue to expose these bogus stories.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

