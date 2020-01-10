Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Excited About Shiloh Moving In With Them?

Truth rating: 0

Brianna Morton

Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt moving in with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston? That’s what one tabloid is claiming in its new issue. Gossip Cop investigated the matter and we can confirm the rumor is untrue.

If Woman’s Day is to be believed, Pitt and Aniston reconnected “under the mistletoe” at the actress’s holiday party last month. Now, supposed “friends” of the pair have supposedly spotted moving vans outside of Aniston’s Bel Air mansion, and they say she welcomed Pitt and his 13-year-old daughter into her home. What these “friends” never tell the tabloid is how they came about their information, which is what makes them so suspicious.

According to the alleged tipster, Pitt was eager for Aniston to bond with Shiloh. “Brad knew they’d get along famously and made a conscious effort to have them spend time together,” the so-called “source” tells the publication. The effort paid off, says the tipster. “She’s asked Brad if she can call Jen ‘mom’ – it moved Brad to tears.”

The story starts to break down when the phony source claims, “Jen’s basically adopted Shiloh as her own within a few months of truly knowing her.” Only, the outlet initially said Pitt and Aniston didn’t reconcile until the actress’s Christmas party less than a month ago. It hasn’t been a full month since the “couple” got back together in the imaginary world created by the magazine. The “source,” however, later insists Aniston “adopted” Shiloh after several months of getting to know her. It’s the little details that expose big lies.

The outlet goes on to say that Angelina Jolie is fuming over Shiloh’s decision to spend more time with her father and Aniston. “For Angie, who realizes how close they’re getting, it’s the worst-case scenario. Not only has she just gone through a terrible divorce from Brad, she’s now losing her daughter to a woman she cannot stand,” the insider claims. “She already hated that Brad has gone back to Jen, but she’s seething that Shiloh would rather spend time with Jen than her these days.”

Of course, this entire story is total fabrication. Pitt and Aniston are not back together, nor are they moving in together. Though he did attend Aniston’s holiday party, there’s absolutely no proof that the two rekindled their relationship. Seems like the only evidence the outlet had to support their claims were an anonymous tipster and a photo of a van parked outside Aniston’s home. There are dozens of other explanations for the van’s presence, this tabloid just chose the one most useful to the gossip they wanted to spread. Reps for both stars have also confirmed they’re not back together, as have many other trusted publications. Woman’s Day isn’t one of them.

This isn’t the only time a tabloid circulated rumors that Shiloh wanted to move in with her father. In an article titled, “Shiloh Breaks Free,” NW reported that Jolie’s daughter was “ditching” her to move in with Pitt. Gossip Cop investigated this rumor as well and can lay it to rest. In the time that’s passed since that article was published, Shiloh hasn’t moved out of her mother’s home.

In April 2019, Woman’s Day proved they could be wrong multiple times by publishing a story claiming Pitt and Jolie were fighting over Shiloh’s boyish style. Gossip Cop reached out to Pitt’s rep, who assured us the rumor was total fiction. It’s a shame that outlets are using the innocent youngster to spread fiction about her famous parents.