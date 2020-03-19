Truth About Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston’s Secret Wedding In Cabo

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not planning a “secret beach wedding” in Cabo, despite a ridiculous tabloid report. Nothing about the story is remotely true. Gossip Cop can correct it.

According to Star, the ex-spouses are still in an “under-the-radar romance,” despite the buzz surrounding their reunion at the SAG Awards quieting down. “They’re keeping things very private,” an unknown insider tells the outlet. “They have romantic dates at Brad’s house and have had several sleepovers. They’ve fallen in love all over again.”

The supposed tipster goes on to say that Pitt and Aniston plan to tie the knot for a second time, adding, “The wedding is on. They’re getting married in Cabo, and this time they’ll keep it under wraps until after it’s happened. They want to avoid a lot of hype this time around.”

From there, the anonymous source pretends to have details about the imaginary nuptials, saying Courteney Cox will be Aniston’s maid of honor, while Bradley Cooper will serve as Pitt’s best man. “Bradley’s like a brother to Brad at this point,” says the suspicious insider. “He was a natural choice. As for Courteney, she and Jen are also like family.”

As for why they’re getting married in Mexico, the “source” notes that Aniston “loves the vibe, the food, the people. It was without hesitation her top choice for the wedding. Jen and Brad are organizing a couple of private jets to travel to and from the destination.” The seemingly phony tipster says the “theme” of the wedding will be spirituality, “and they’ll do handwritten vows.” Naturally, the tabloid’s bogus story wouldn’t be complete without a baby. “They want to get the wedding out of the way, then look into adoption,” adds the untraceable insider. “Brad knows how rewarding it is to raise a child who needs a home, and Jen’s eager to be a mom. It’s a dream come true for her to be part of a proper family!”

This is all utter absurdity. As Gossip Cop has stressed countless times: Pitt and Aniston are not back together. Separate spokespeople for both stars dismiss the magazine’s report as nonsense. Pitt and Aniston’s individual reps, who are qualified to speak on both of their behalf’s, confirm they haven’t rekindled a romance and certainly aren’t getting married in Mexico. Trusted publications such as People magazine have similarly confirmed that Pitt and Aniston are just friends again, but nothing more.

Star chose Cabo as a destination wedding because Aniston frequently travels there. Cox and Cooper were thrown in because they’re friends with both stars. None of this is a reality, however. Gossip Cop should also mention, the coronavirus pandemic has presumably put a stop to all wedding planning. Even if the tabloid’s story were true, which it isn’t, the idea that Pitt and Aniston are ignoring the pandemic and planning a Mexican wedding is ludicrous.

Just last month, Gossip Cop busted Star for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston were already in the process of adopting a baby girl. This latest article says they want to get married before taking that path. Neither scenario is a reality. Back in 2018, the same tabloid insisted that Aniston was pregnant with Pitt’s child. This latest story is just more fiction.