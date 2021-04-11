Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Quarantining Together?

A
Ariel Gordon
7:00 pm, April 10, 2021
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt cuddle close together, both dressed in black coats
(Getty Images)

Have Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston been spending quarantine together? That’s what one article was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop wants to check in and set the record straight.

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Quarantining At Her Mansion?

About a year ago, an issue of Star magazine claimed that Pitt and Aniston had spent 22 days together amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the tabloid’s supposed inside source, the ex-spouses had spent the time growing closer and staying healthy. The insider insisted they hadn’t had much contact outside of family and had been each other’s main company. It went on to claim they were extremely grateful for each other during the crisis.

Gossip Cop wasn’t buying the story. The article’s alleged insider provided suspiciously specific details on a couple supposedly on lockdown. Furthermore, there was simply no evidence to suggest they were in each other’s company at all, let alone living together. Despite the tabloids’ insistence, Aniston and Pitt were not dating then, and they still aren’t now. Gossip Cop has confirmed on multiple occasions with the actors’ separate representatives that the reunion rumors had no truth to them at all. While it seems they are friendly with each other, there’s nothing romantic there.

Where Is Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt’s Relationship Now?

Now, one year later, lockdowns have lifted, and both actors are back to work. There’s been no new evidence putting the two together in the time since. Aniston and Pitt’s dating lives are a target for constant speculation in the tabloids.

Aniston is constantly being connected to her exes. Pitt is most often paired with Aniston, but the tabloids have other targets. The tabloids have claimed she’s getting back together with her ex-husband Justin Theroux on multiple occasions. Furthermore, they’ve connected her to her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. None of these rumors had any truth to them, and Aniston appears happily single in recent times.

Pitt has also been front-and-center in the tabloids over his divorce from Angelina Jolie. There have been endless reports about the couple’s home life, finances, and children. There are so many rumors about Pitt it’s hard to trust anything the tabloids report on the actor.

Furthermore, there’s been plenty of speculation that Pitt is dating just about every woman in Hollywood. Amid the endless press coverage of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt is also said to be pursuing Alia Shawkat. There have also been rumors he’s getting cozy with German model Nicole Poturalaski, and even Jennifer Lopez. Clearly, the tabloids have no idea what’s going on in Pitt’s love life, and yet they keep speculating.

