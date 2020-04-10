Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not quarantining together. Gossip Cop has looked into the suspicious claim by a tabloid. The article is not true.

“Home Alone!” reads the headline in the latest issue of Star. The tabloid claims the former spouses have spent the past 22 days together in Aniston’s spacious mansion amid the coronavirus epidemic. A “so-called” insider tells the outlet “Brad and Jen have been spending most of their time together during their lockdown.” The supposed insider adds, “The whole experience has brought them even closer. They both feel humbled and grateful for everything they have right now, especially each other.”

The publication contends that Pitt still sees his six children from his marriage to Angelina Jolie, but has “minimal contact” with anyone else. “Brad and Jen are both very conscious about maintaining safe social distancing. Since they’re not mingling with other people, they figure it’s safe to hang out,” the alleged insider says. The sketchy insider then shared oddly specific details about Pitt and Aniston’s “schedule” during the lockdown.

“They hold regular meetings with their staff and work associates, who are keeping them fully apprised of what’s going on in Hollywood,” the so-called insider states. The dubious source claims once the entertainers are finished with their work schedule, they have a Zoom hangout or FaceTime chat with their celeb friends. “They’ve had several virtual get-togethers with the likes of Courteney Cox, Amal, and George Clooney, and Sandra Bullock, and other friends,” says the insider.

We get that the tabloids are itching to see the former couple back together, but the story is completely fabricated. Reps for Aniston and Pitt denied this bogus claim. The outlet is using the current health pandemic to invent up a crazy tale, right down to the Zoom references. Furthermore, Gossip Cop has stressed multiple times that Pitt and Aniston are not back together. We’ve debunked so many phony stories from this tabloid about the couple it’s absurd.

Just three weeks ago, Star falsely claimed Pitt and Aniston we’re planning a secret wedding in Cabo. The magazine contended the actors were keeping “everything under wraps” until after the wedding happened to avoid a lot of “hype.” The entire narrative was bogus. As with this current bogus article, Pitt and Aniston’s reps both separately denied the story and again confirmed the two are just friends. Gossip Cop debunked the ridiculous story when it came out.

Earlier this year, we busted Star for alleging Pitt and Aniston were adopting a baby girl together. The outlet once again alleged the two reunited and we’re looking to raise a child together. The whole story was, as you can guess by now, completely untrue. Once again, because it bears repeating, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not a couple, they aren’t married, and they aren’t adopting children together. Gossip Cop will continue to bust all this and all the rest of the tabloids for these untrue articles.