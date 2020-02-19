Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Planning Post-Oscars Getaway?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston planning a secret vacation together after reuniting this awards season? No, but that’s what one tabloid was claiming as true this week. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.

In a dubiously-sourced article published this week, Heat claims Pitt and Aniston have a “secret date” set up to celebrate his recent Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor. “Insiders” allegedly tell the magazine that the ex-spouses are “eager to see where their fledgling reunion might bring them ” and are planning a “holiday” in Mexico. The tabloid appears to be purposefully vague about this supposed reunion, remaining unclear if the two have actually gotten back together or if they’re just considering it, but promises they’re “both excited about being together.” Whatever that means.

Gossip Cop investigated this story, and what we found didn’t surprise us: that this Pitt/Aniston reunion rumor is as bogus as every other one the tabloid world has pushed ever since that one brief interaction they had at this year’s SAG Awards. Heat doesn’t even seem to be trying with this one. Note the insider’s use of “holiday” instead of “vacation,” which would be the more common word choice in the United States. While this supposed insider could be British, it seems more likely the UK tabloid just didn’t bother to double check whether their made-up source sounded authentic.

Last month, People magazine, a reputable celebrity news outlet whose sources are far more trustworthy than Heat’s, reported that the moment at the SAG Awards between Pitt and Aniston was nothing more than a friendly exchange. The magazine confirmed that “they congratulated each other and that was it.” Gossip Cop has also received multiple on-the-record statements from reps for both Pitt and Aniston confirming that the two stars are not back together.

Gossip Cop has been over this time and time again, but here it is one more time in case you missed it: Pitt and Aniston are not back together. They’re not adopting a baby together, as Star claimed, nor is Aniston pregnant with Pitt’s future daughters, despite a Woman’s Day article. They’re not in a love triangle with either Renee Zellweger or John Mayer, as NW imagined on separate occasions. And no, they are not planning a vacation together after awards season is over, despite this issue of Heat and one from last month which claimed the exact same thing with just as little evidence.

In a red carpet interview with ET Online, Pitt stated that he was unaware of the hullaballoo surrounding his interaction with Aniston. “I don’t know,” he told a reporter. “I’m blissfully naive and I’m gonna stay that way.” If only the rest of us could be so lucky.