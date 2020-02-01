Brad Pitt’s Mom Rooting For Him To Marry Jennifer Aniston Again?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

Brad Pitt’s mom, Jane, is rooting for him to marry Jennifer Aniston again? That’s the phony storyline one of the tabloids is pushing. Gossip Cop has learned it’s nonsense.

“Beaming Brad & Jen On Road To Remarriage” reads a headline in the latest issue of the National Enquirer. The accompanying article says the ex-spouses are headed for “another trip to the altar” following their reunion at the SAG Awards last month. As widely reported, Pitt and Aniston were photographed sharing a friendly hug backstage at the awards ceremony.

“They feel the outpouring of love from the crowd – and for each other – and now they’re convinced getting back together was meant to be,” a supposed source tells the magazine. “Jen’s close pals and family are over the moon about what has happened between Brad and Jen.” One of those friends is said to be Courteney Cox, who “always thought they were soul mates and meant for each other,” according to the suspicious tipster.

However, no one is more excited about the (nonexistent) romance than Pitt’s mother, if the outlet is to be believed. “She’s rooting for them to get married again,” says the seemingly phony insider. “She loved Jen and hated Angie. They’re all rooting for a reboot!”

The tabloid’s report is predicated on the idea that Pitt and Aniston have rekindled a romance – which they haven’t. Reps for both stars have told Gossip Cop countless times that they’re not back together. Trusted outlets such as People magazine have similarly confirmed that Pitt and Aniston are just friends. The exes crossed paths backstage after both winning SAG Awards and exchanged congratulatory remarks. They’re not in the midst of a love affair and most certainly aren’t driving down the “road to remarriage.”

Despite how ridiculous this all sounds, Gossip Cop still reached out to a source close to Pitt, who assures us his mom isn’t “rooting” for him to marry Aniston again. We’ve had to debunk variations of this theme in the past. The gossip media just loves getting the actor’s mother involved in his love life.

Back in 2018, Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer’s sister outlet, RadarOnline, for falsely claiming Pitt’s mom was begging him to get back together with Aniston. Last year, Star – another sister publication – made up a story about Aniston reuniting with Pitt’s mom. The tabloids have also pushed a recurring storyline about Pitt’s mom being at war with Angelina Jolie. These articles aren’t quite as loathsome as the bogus ones involving Pitt’s children, but the tabloids should also leave his mom out of it.