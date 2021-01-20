Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Marrying In France?

Last year, a bizarre tale caught Gossip Cop’s attention. A tabloid reported Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would wed at Chateau Miraval, the French estate where he and Angelina Jolie had their ceremony. Today, we’re revisiting the story to see what actually happened.
In 2020, New Idea proclaimed Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston planned to celebrate their rekindled romance with a second wedding. An insider tattled, "Brad and Jen planned a private celebration at the chateau in the summer. They also were in touch with a local event planner and hoped to make a trip next month to coincide with Jen's birthday where they'll make all the final arrangements."
The source claimed Pitt was “going all guns blazing” to retain the French chateau that he co-owns with his former wife, Angelina Jolie. The informant revealed Pitt was “hell-bent on getting the chateau in their settlement and ensuring he can marry the true love of his life there.” According to the source, Aniston, who split from Pitt in 2005, was hesitant to remarry Pitt in the exact location he wed Jolie. “But,” the insider added, “ Brad insisted it would be completely different - something simpler and more intimate. Jen always fantasized about a romantic French wedding on an estate entrenched in such spectacular history. 2020 is all about being free from Angelina and starting their new lives together."
For obvious reasons, the report was false. Let’s start with the simple fact that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, have not gotten back together, which is a narrative Gossip Cop has often corrected. The popular former spouses are good friends, but that’s as far as their relationship extends. As for the idea Pitt would remarry his first ex-wife at the same location he married his second wife, Gossip Cop didn’t even feel the need to clarify this, but we did. Separate reps for Aniston and Pitt have assured us the story was bogus. As of now, Pitt still shares ownership of the Chateau Miraval with Angelina Jolie, and given the former pair’s intense divorce battle, we doubt Pitt would stoop that low to hurt his wife.
Overall, New Idea isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Last month, the tabloid claimed Aniston was heartbroken that Pitt was flirting with Lady Gaga. Last year, the outlet alleged Pitt and Aniston planned to adopt a child from an orphanage in Mexico together. Gossip Cop debunked these ridiculous stories and will continue so every time a tabloid makes one of these ridiculous claims.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
