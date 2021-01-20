Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Marrying In France?

Clearly, This Never Happened, And It Never Will

For obvious reasons, the report was false. Let’s start with the simple fact that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, have not gotten back together, which is a narrative Gossip Cop has often corrected. The popular former spouses are good friends, but that’s as far as their relationship extends. As for the idea Pitt would remarry his first ex-wife at the same location he married his second wife, Gossip Cop didn’t even feel the need to clarify this, but we did. Separate reps for Aniston and Pitt have assured us the story was bogus. As of now, Pitt still shares ownership of the Chateau Miraval with Angelina Jolie, and given the former pair’s intense divorce battle, we doubt Pitt would stoop that low to hurt his wife.