Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Get Married In Mexico?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston secretly get married for a second time in Mexico? That’s the premise of a ridiculous tabloid story. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to NW, Pitt and Aniston secretly exchanged rings in a Mexican ceremony over the New Year’s holiday, surrounded by a handful of their closest friends. “They’ve worked through all their past issues together and what they have now is unbelievably special,” a supposed source tells the magazine.

The unknown insider says Pitt secretly planned the ceremony while Aniston was vacationing in Tulum along with famous pals such as Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman. “Her friends were all in on the fact that he’d plotted a ceremony – he’d even sought her best friend Courteney Cox’s approval,” adds the anonymous tipster. “A year ago, Court would have said, ‘Hell no!’ but after seeing him prove himself, she helped him pull it all together.”

Gossip Cop should pause her to note that Cox didn’t join Aniston on her New Year’s trip to Tulum. Kimmel and Bateman were among the fellow travelers, as was her Office Christmas Party director, Will Speck. Are we to believe that Cox helped Pitt plan the Mexican wedding, but then didn’t show up?

Still, the supposed source maintains that 22 tiki torches were set up on the sand to make an aisle – one for each year the exes have known each other. Pitt was supposedly waiting at the end of the aisle with their friends standing on either side of him, and Aniston burst into tears when she realized what was happening. “Brad vowed to never leave her side again and presented her with the most incredible ring,” adds the seemingly phony insider. “After Jen said I do, they danced under the moonlight to U2’s Sweetest Thing.”

It should now be noted, Aniston was photographed on the beach in Tulum several times during her trip. Are we to believe the paparazzi noticed her relaxing on the beach, but didn’t catch sight of a wedding ceremony? Meanwhile, Pitt was in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico over the New Year’s stretch. The flight between Tulum and Puerto Vallata – which are on the opposite sides of the country – is about six hours. The exes weren’t spotted anywhere near each other during their respective vacations.

There are an overwhelming number of holes in the magazine’s absurd story, which is also based on the word of an unidentified “source.” We didn’t even mention that Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie hasn’t been finalized yet. Regardless, separate reps for both Aniston and Pitt assure Gossip Cop they’re not back together. Naturally, they didn’t tie the knot in Mexico either.

Last month, Gossip Cop busted NW for wrongly reporting that Pitt and Aniston had gotten engaged just before Christmas. This latest article is the follow up to that equally imaginary scenario. It’s all nonsense.