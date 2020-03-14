What Happened To Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Getting Married In Mexico?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get married in Mexico last year? Of course not, but a tabloid insisted it was true. Gossip Cop debunked the story exactly a year ago, and it’s even more obvious today how bogus it was.

On March 14, 2019, the Globe published an article claiming Pitt and Aniston had secretly tied the not in Mexico, despite Pitt not yet being legally divorced from Angelina Jolie. Jolie, a supposed “insider” told the magazine, was furious at Pitt’s alleged “bigamy” and was now out to put him “behind bars” for it as an act of revenge. The questionable source also said that Aniston was inspired to “follow her heart and remarry Brad” after realizing that “life’s short” when a plane she was on was forced to make an emergency landing the month before. The Friends star then supposedly immediately eloped with Pitt and was planning a larger ceremony for friends later.

This article was complete nonsense. The photograph that the Globe used as its “world exclusive” evidence of Pitt and Aniston back together was clearly photoshopped by the unreliable outlet. Furthermore, a spokesperson for Aniston confirmed for Gossip Cop that there was no truth to the story whatsoever.

If it wasn’t obvious then that this story was a total lie, it should be now. Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together. The ex-spouses made dozens of headlines after a brief but friendly interaction at the SAG Awards this year, driving tabloids and gossip sites everywhere to wildly speculate that they were rekindling their romance. But, as reliable outlets such as People magazine reported, they’re really, seriously, honestly just friends. “They want nothing but happiness for each other,” a source told the magazine. “She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

The Globe just can’t seem to quit Brad and Jen. Since that one SAG Awards moment in January, Gossip Cop has debunked article after article from the tabloid romantically linking Aniston and Pitt, often dragging Jolie into the mix as an antagonist. Just after the award show, the magazine reported that Jolie “exploded” over Pitt and Aniston’s “love fest.” (Just to be clear, they exchanged a quick, friendly hug.) In February, the tabloid ran a ridiculous article claiming Pitt was threatening to leave Aniston if she didn’t quit drinking. Just this week, Gossip Cop busted a Globe story that alleged Pitt’s mother was “nagging” him to reunite with Aniston. Aniston and Pitt broke up 15 years ago, people. It’s time to stop living in the past.