Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Getting Married At French Estate Where He Wed Angelina Jolie?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting married at Chateau Miraval, the French estate where he wed Angelina Jolie and still owns with her? That’s the absurd premise in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can debunk every aspect of it.

According to New Idea, not only have Pitt and Aniston rekindled their romance, but they’re already planning their second wedding. “Brad and Jen are planning a private celebration at the chateau in the summer,” an alleged insider tells the outlet. “They’ve also been in touch with a local event planner and are hoping to make a trip next month to coincide with Jen’s birthday where they’ll make all the final arrangements.”

Pitt married Jolie at the same location in 2014, and the exes still own the property together. The supposed source says that in an act of “revenge,” Pitt is “going all guns blazing” in his efforts to retain the property. “Brad’s hell-bent on getting the chateau in their settlement and ensuring he can marry the true love of his life there,” adds the questionable tipster. Even if Pitt and Aniston were back together, which they aren’t, this makes very little sense. Are we to believe the exes are planning a summer wedding at the estate in the hopes that he’ll be able to win it from Jolie in court in the next few months?

Still, the seemingly phony source goes on to say that Aniston was “initially hesitant” about getting married at the same location where Pitt and Jolie held their wedding, “but Brad insisted it would be completely different – something simpler and more intimate.” The unknown insider adds, “Jen’s always fantasized about a romantic French wedding on an estate entrenched in such spectacular history. 2020 is all about being free from Angelina and starting their new lives together.”

The tabloid’s report is total fiction. Separate reps for both Pitt and Aniston have assured Gossip Cop they’re not back together. The exes are friends again, and they even embraced backstage at Sunday night’s SAG Awards. As for a romance, that ship has sailed. The idea they’re planning a wedding at his French estate is just nonsensical in every way.

It’s worth noting, the news broke last week that Pitt and Jolie’s estate is releasing a new wine. Despite their tumultuous divorce, the estranged spouses are technically still business partners. People magazine, a much more reliable source for celebrity news than Woman’s Day, reported last week that Pitt and Jolie still consider Chateau Miraval “an investment for their children.” The actor doesn’t consider it a locale for his nonexistent wedding to Aniston.

Meanwhile, New Idea really can’t keep its stories straight. Less than a month ago, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston got married at her Christmas party. In February of last year, the same outlet insisted Pitt and Aniston had gotten married at her 50th birthday party. The publication is now organizing a third imaginary wedding at Chateau Miraval. We can only imagine where they’ll tie the knot next.